The shopping, eating and drinking event on Fargate was cancelled last year in light of the Covid pandemic.

But this year it will be back with a bang, giving both residents and visitors a chance to have some festive fun and support some independent traders during the season of goodwill.

Here is everything you need to know about the return of Sheffield Christmas market.

This is when the Christmas market will return to Sheffield, how long it will last, what you can expect to see there and where you can stay in the city.

When is Sheffield Christmas market?

The event will open on Friday, November 12 and will run until Christmas Eve.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, and will close at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.

What can I find at the market?

Sheffield Christmas market is run by a small, independent company and features a host of independent traders, with over 80 per cent of them Sheffield-based.

There are over 50 log cabins and stalls, offering a range of festive items like clothing and house decorations, as well as plenty of places selling food and drink.

Visitors will find an Alpine Bar, a traditional German sausage grill, pizza, chimney cakes, churros and much more.

You will also be able to take a visit to see Santa at the Grotto, and view the city from the sky on the iconic big wheel.

Unfortunately, Thor’s Tipi which usually sets up in the Peace Gardens has not confirmed if it will be returning in 2021.

Where is the Christmas market held?

The market takes place on Fargate in the city centre.

How much does it cost and how do I get tickets?

The event is free to enter and does not have any entry restrictions. However, it will cost to purchase any items and there will be extra costs for things like Santa’s Grotto and the big wheel.

What other festive things can I do around Sheffield?

If you are looking to come and stay in Sheffield for a few days over the festive period – or you just want some Christmas day-out inspiration – there are plenty of other places you can go and events you can attend around the area.

Nearby stately home Chatsworth House will be celebrating 20 years of Christmas at Chatsworth with its own market, music, festive displays around the house and illuminated walk.

The event will run from November 6 to January 9 and tickets must be booked online in advance. Tickets are priced at £26 per adult, £15 per child and £70 for families.

Unfortunately Doncaster Manor House, Brodsworth Hall, will not be running its Enchanted event this year, but there will be fun for all the family at its Christmas Adventure Quest.

Follow the trail, find the clues and discover the hall's amazing stories and secrets – on weekends from November 27 to December 23, and daily from December 26 to January 2.

Tickets cost £13.90 for adults, £8.40 for children and £36.20 for families.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is another great attraction to visit during the festive season.

Its Winter Illumination light and lantern trail offers four enchanted worlds to journey through, as well as hot food and drink to keep you warm.

The event costs £20 for adults and £17 for children (free for those under two-years-old) and runs throughout December.

The Wildlife Park will also be bringing back its special Christmas markets this year over two weekends – December 11 and 12, and December 18 and 19.

There will be plenty of other festive events taking place in and around the city, including the Christmas lights switch-on, although these have not yet been announced.

What hotel can I stay in to be close to Sheffield Christmas market?

The great thing about the Christmas market is that it is held in the city centre, so is very easily accessible no matter where you stay.

Luxury hotels like the Mercure St Paul’s, Hotel Novotel and Leopold Hotel are all in great locations for walking to Fargate where the market is held.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Premier Inn on Angel Street and Travelodge on Castlegate are great budget-friendly options, as well as the Ibis hotel on Shude Hill.

If you want to be in the city but a little further away from the high street, somewhere like the four-star Rutland Hotel on Glossop Road or Brocco on the Park near Ecclesall Road might be right for you.