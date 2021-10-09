Supermarket to offer one-hour delivery service for Sheffield shoppers

Asda is extending its one-hour delivery service to stores in Sheffield

The service gives customers access to Asda's full online range of more than 30,000 grocery products for delivery within the hour if they live within a three-mile radius of a store in the scheme and order up to 70 items.

But the cost for each delivery will be £8.50 regardless of how many items are ordered.

A trial in stores in Halifax, Poole, Rotherham and St Matthews, Walsall in June exceeded bosses' expectations, with the number of initial orders higher than predicted.

The supermarket also recently extended its partnership with Uber Eats to more than 300 stores, although the number of products available is far smaller.

If the latest stage of the rollout is successful, bosses hope to expand it further.

Simon Gregg, Asda's vice president of online grocery, said: "We are rolling out our express delivery service to almost 100 stores after a trial showed there was a clear gap in the market for a speedy delivery service offering our full online product range for delivery within one hour.

"As the only grocer to offer this service, we have seen a significant number of customers access this option, with slots regularly selling out at our pilot stores."

He also pointed out that Asda recently announced a partnership with the tech firm Wayve to test driverless vans.

Rivals including Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury's already offer one-hour - or faster - delivery services through Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Amazon and other providers - although none offer a full range of products.

Most UK supermarkets are looking into ways in which they can get groceries to customers more quickly.

Tesco, which had previously not offered a rapid delivery service, launched its own trial, called Whoosh, in Wolverhampton and has plans to expand it.

Sainsbury's also operates its own service, called Chop Chop, which it expanded to 50 stores in 20 cities last year.

Waitrose announced plans to shut down its own rapid delivery service, which it launched in 2018, saying it would instead focus on expanding its partnership with Deliveroo.

Morrisons offers same-day rapid deliveries as part of its tie-up with Amazon, which also offers customers its own Amazon Fresh products.

Other delivery firms in the grocery market include Gorillas, Getir and Fink, which have all raised significant sums of money from investors looking to cash in on the growing industry.

The full list of Asda stores offering the service:

Halifax

Rotherham

Thornaby

St Matthews (Walsall)

Poole

Sheffield Drakehouse

Castlepoint Supercentre

Leicester

Middlesbrough

Crawley

Accrington

Caerphilly

Dunfermline

Abbey Park

Keighley

Hull Bilton

Portadown

Straiton

Huddersfield

Barry

Doncaster

Havant Supercentre

Boldon Supercentre

Oadby

Crewe

Leicester Abbey Road

Hartlepool

Chesser

Leith

Wolverhampton

Lower Earley

Horwich

Ferring

Bournemouth

Small Heath

Sheffield Supercentre

Cambridge

Cumbernauld

Gosport

Gateshead Supercentre

Cardiff Bay

Waterlooville Supercentre

Queslett

Blyth

Swansea

Portlethen

Corby

Washington

Tunstall

Tipton

Sunderland

Fareham

Benton

Cardiff Supercentre

Dumbarton

Wisbech

Antrim

Coventry Supercentre

Rawtenstall

Southampton

Bishop Auckland

Aberdare

Far Cotton

Newport

Nuneaton

Brierley Hill

Bloxwich

Eastleigh Supercentre

Pentwyn

Redditch

Boston

Chaucer Road Sheffield

Stockton

Kirkcaldy

Kingswood

Queensferry Supercentre

Fleetwood

Gosforth

Great Bridge Supercentre

Thurmaston

Dudley

Minworth Supercentre

Chelmsley Wood

South Shields

Wolstanton

Hull Hessle Road

Bridge of Dee Supercentre

Sinfin

Old Kent Road

Isle of Dogs

Bristol Whitchurch

Longwell Green

Patchway

Bristol Filton

Bedminster