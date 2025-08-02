They may now be one of the biggest food businesses in Sheffield, with celebrities among their fans.

But for the pork sandwich business Béres, one of Sheffield’s biggest success stories, it all started from humble beginnings.

The company hit the headlines this week when Libertines singer Pete Doherty turned up at one of their shops after being told to try them out by his guitarist, but it is a far cry from the early days of the business in the 1950s.

Béres today has 14 shops across the city, between them selling a million pork sandwiches a year and many other baked goods, including some 150,000 pork pies and the same number of sausage rolls.

Those shops and its 5,000sqft factory on Rawson Spring Road, Hillsborough, a stone’s throw from Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium, between them employ 120 staff.

Richard Béres, who joined the family business in 1988 and has overseen a huge expansion since then

It all started when a Hungarian butcher’s son came to the UK as a political refugee after the 1956 uprising against the Stalinist government, which had taken possession of his father’s shops in Budapest.

Despite having no butchery experience himself, Sandor Béres – whose son Richard today runs the business with his sisters Catherine and Helen – took a job at a butcher’s in Rotherham and quickly learned the trade. Within a couple of years, he was confident he had what it took to go into business himself.

He and his wife Eileen, who he’d met at a dance in Barnsley, took on a shop at Wadsley Bridge, with the story being that Sandor had been passing one matchday, saw the hordes of hungry Owls fans streaming past and decided it was the perfect location.

When did Béres start selling pork sandwiches?

Within the first week, they lost their biggest wholesale order but what could have been a killer blow turned out to be the making of the business. Left with a surplus of meat, Sandor, who Richard says was a ‘brilliant’ cook, started making and selling pork sandwiches – long before the days of Greggs, and sandwiches being big business – and they were soon flying off the shelves.

That first shop was pulled down so the road could be widened but they opened another on nearby Middlewood Road and a second branch on Penistone Road, where Hillsborough Leisure Centre is today – with Sandor working in one and Eileen in the other. Before Richard joined the business in 1988, they opened another shop on Bradfield Road but it was once he took over that the expansion really started.

"We knew we had a good product to sell, we just needed to modernise the processes,” said Richard. They opened the factory and started baking their own bread in 2000, and new shops soon followed in Crookes, Woodseats and Chapeltown.

Inside the Béres factory on Rawson Spring Road in Hillsborough, Sheffield, where around seven tonnes of pork is butchered and cooked each week

Béres opened its first city centre shop on Pinstone Street in 2015, and in 2018 it expanded into Crystal Peaks shopping centre, which is today its busiest shop. In 2021, amid the Covid pandemic, it opened two new shops, on Ecclesall Road and in Broomhill, bringing the total to 14.

The business got a big boost in 2021 when Danny Malin who runs the hit Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel visited and gave it a rave review.

One thing Richard insists hasn’t changed is the size of the sandwiches, which are still made to the same specification his father perfected, with a generous portion of hot roast pork and plenty of dripping, stuffing and crackling.

Richard Béres inside one of Béres' newest shops in Broomhill, Sheffield, beside a photo of his father, Sandor Béres

Will the chain expand any further?

Richard told The Star last year: “My mates laugh at me because I’m always saying I think that’s it and within a week I’ve bought two more shops,”

“It has to be in the right location but when you find the right place you just get a feeling. I think I get that from my dad, who used to walk the streets and when he found the right place he would know straight away.”