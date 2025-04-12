It may have been that great tea that your mum or your nan used to make when you were a child, or that favourite that you used to pick up from Fletchers on the way home from school.

So we asked our readers what was the meal that that really takes them back to growing up here in Sheffield.

You came back with plenty of suggestions of great traditional Sheffield food.

So here they are - the 13 foods that most remind you of growing up in Sheffield, in the gallery below.

Sheffield food you remember from childhood

Meat and tater pie 'Meat and tater' pie. many readers said they remembered meat and potato pies. Reader Jean Hill said: "Meat and potato pie with Henderson's Relish." Jason Rowland added: My nans meat and tater pie mushy peas and Hendersons."

Cheese flan Several readers told us the remembered cheese flans, particularly the ones served up with their school meals in the city

Battered fishcake and chips Battered fishcake and chips from the chip shop was remembered by many of our readers. Denize Warburton said: "Fish cakes definitely not the same down south."