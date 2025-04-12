The 13 great old Sheffield dishes readers used to enjoy that remind them of growing up in the city

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 09:26 BST

We all have that favourite dish that brings back memories of growing up.

It may have been that great tea that your mum or your nan used to make when you were a child, or that favourite that you used to pick up from Fletchers on the way home from school.

So we asked our readers what was the meal that that really takes them back to growing up here in Sheffield.

You came back with plenty of suggestions of great traditional Sheffield food.

So here they are - the 13 foods that most remind you of growing up in Sheffield, in the gallery below.

Our gallery shows Sheffield food you remember from childhood

1. Sheffield food you remember from childhood

Our gallery shows Sheffield food you remember from childhood | National World Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

'Meat and tater' pie. many readers said they remembered meat and potato pies. Reader Jean Hill said: "Meat and potato pie with Henderson's Relish." Jason Rowland added: My nans meat and tater pie mushy peas and Hendersons." Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Meat and tater pie

'Meat and tater' pie. many readers said they remembered meat and potato pies. Reader Jean Hill said: "Meat and potato pie with Henderson's Relish." Jason Rowland added: My nans meat and tater pie mushy peas and Hendersons." Picture Scott Merrylees | National World Photo: Picture Scott Merrylees

Several readers told us the remembered cheese flans, particularly the ones served up with their school meals in the city

3. Cheese flan

Several readers told us the remembered cheese flans, particularly the ones served up with their school meals in the city | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Battered fishcake and chips from the chip shop was remembered by many of our readers. Denize Warburton said: "Fish cakes definitely not the same down south."

4. Battered fishcake and chips

Battered fishcake and chips from the chip shop was remembered by many of our readers. Denize Warburton said: "Fish cakes definitely not the same down south." | National World Photo: National World

