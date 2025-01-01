In recent years timelines have slipped due to the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.
But as 2025 arrives, we can see which developments will come to fruition this year.
Acknowledging the fluidity of forecasting, our list also includes a few we sincerely hope will happen as the 2020s reach their midpoint.
1. Fargate
A £12m revamp by contractors will be finished in 2025, no question.
Contractors Sisk started in May last year and recently said they would be “substantially finished” by the end of winter (their original deadline). On that basis we can be pretty sure it will be “fully finished” in 2025.
| SCC Photo: SCC
2. Sheffield Hallam University
The university is set to complete three new buildings on City Campus between September and early 2025.
The £160m development will see departments relocated from Collegiate Crescent and significantly increase the number of students based around Howard Street. Includes 'green public space'.
| Hallam
3. O2 Academy Sheffield
After a year closed due to crumbly concrete, the music and events company recently submitted an application for a new roof on the building on Arundel Gate.
Which means there’s a very good chance one of Sheffield’s most high profile venues could be rocking again in 2025.
| NW Photo: David Walsh
4. Gaumont Theatre
The builders’ compound is long gone and several green walls are growing on the walls of the former theatre and Kingdom nightclub. A huge BOX sports bar has opened on the ground floor. But the cavernous space behind has yet to have an occupier. The city council has been saying a couple of potential tenants are interested for well over a year. If there’s no deal signed in 2025 questions will be asked.
| NW Photo: Dean
