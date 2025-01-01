4 . Gaumont Theatre

The builders’ compound is long gone and several green walls are growing on the walls of the former theatre and Kingdom nightclub. A huge BOX sports bar has opened on the ground floor. But the cavernous space behind has yet to have an occupier. The city council has been saying a couple of potential tenants are interested for well over a year. If there’s no deal signed in 2025 questions will be asked. | NW Photo: Dean