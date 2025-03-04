Sheffield cycling: New bike shop opening amid big push for 'active travel'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:27 BST

A bike shop is opening in Sheffield with “top-of-the-line workshop facilities.”

Bike Rehab is moving to Fitzwilliam Street and becoming Veloroo.

The new shop opens on Saturday, March 15 and will sell Canyon bikes, Universal Colours clothing, Wahoo navigation and indoor training equipment.

Veloroo bike shop is opening on Fitzwilliam Street.
Veloroo bike shop is opening on Fitzwilliam Street. | NW/Bike Rehab/Canyon

In a message to customers, Veloroo said it would be the “same great team in a bigger, more accessible space” with “top-of-the-line workshop facilities, so we can keep your bike in tip-top shape—just like always, we’ll be able to repair any bike!”

Alex Gunn founded Bike Rehab in 2012.

It is the latest cycling development in Sheffield as the city council spends millions on active travel. A secure hub, Russell’s Bike Shed, opened on Charter Row in November. Fettle bike servicing opened on Tenter Street in September.

Sheffield Community Bike Project, on King Street, is a volunteer-run community project running workshops and teaching people to repair bikes.

