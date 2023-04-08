News you can trust since 1887
Rose House Walkley: Bosses confirm when Sheffield pub will re-open

A well-known Sheffield pub is set to re-open in the next couple of weeks –after being boarded up for months after vandal attacks.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:16 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:16 BST

The pub company behind the Rose House pub, on South Road Walkley, have confirmed that the venue will be back open for business again by the end of this month, after repair work was finally carried out.

The pub closed earlier this year, months after it had been attacked by vandals who smashed several of its windows last summer. The pub had remained boarded for several months, and was still boarded up in February. It continued to trade initially, despite the boards which had replaced the windows.

Hopes of its re-opening were raised in February, when the pub company which owns the building, Stonegate, put up a board outside asking for a would-be landlord and confirmed that they were recruiting for the job. Then last month the windows that had been boarded up for months were finally re-glazed.

A well-known Sheffield pub, the Rose House, on South Road, Walkley, is set to re-open in the next couple of weeks – after being boarded up for months after vandal attacksA well-known Sheffield pub, the Rose House, on South Road, Walkley, is set to re-open in the next couple of weeks – after being boarded up for months after vandal attacks
Now confirmation of the re-opening has arrived. A spokesperson said: “We look forward to welcoming our new publican to the Rose House ahead of its planned reopening in late April. The publican is local to the region and brings a wealth of experience.”

Previous landlady Jacqui Hanson had soldiered on running the Rose House, keeping it running for a time with boarded-up windows.

When the advertised for a new landlord, Stonegate said of the venue: “The pub holds a lovely garden to the side of the pub near the entrance of the lounge with several wooden bench style seats available to enjoy in the summertime for external drinking for up to 50 covers.”

A well-known Sheffield pub, the Rose House, on South Road, Walkley, is set to re-open in the next couple of weeks – after being boarded up for months after vandal attacksA well-known Sheffield pub, the Rose House, on South Road, Walkley, is set to re-open in the next couple of weeks – after being boarded up for months after vandal attacks
