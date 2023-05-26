A well-known Sheffield pub has reopened after months of closure – and pictures show how it has been transformed following a £50,000 revamp.

The Rose House, in Walkley, closed early this year. But today it is back up and running again, after its new owners brought in a new landlady and carried out a major refurbishment.

It has now got new toilets, new seating, new carpets, a new bar area, and been re-decorated with a new brighter colour scheme, as part of new owner Mick Brierley’s transformation. Our picture gallery shows 10 pictures of the pub, showing how it appears now.

He has also brought in new satellite television in the bars for drinkers to watch. And as the doors opened for the first time since February, the smell of fresh paint filled the air as customers bought their first pint in the pub’s new era.

New landlady Bev Griffin was delighted to be up and running. She told The Star it had been a hectic few days getting ready for the re-opening, which happened at 4pm on Thursday (May 25), ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend. She said on opening day: “There were quite a few times when I didn’t think that it would actually be ready – up until about 2.30pm this afternoon! But then it all just came together, and I’m really pleased with how it’s come out.

"I really, really like it.I like all the colour scheme, and everything. It’s neutral.”

She said on opening day she had been getting to know people. “I’ve got to try to remember everybody’s names,” she said. “I’m sure it will come!”

Among those trying the venue out on the first time was Glenn Shaw, of Walkley. He said: “From the last time I came in, it’s 100 per cent tremendous. It’s superb and it looks really well. it’s all tidy, everything. And it’s cheaper than the previous pub I was going in.”

Yvonne Arkswright, also from Walkley, said her family had visited the Rose House for generations, and added she thought it was looking absolutely beautiful. She said: “It’s been a family pub for 50 years – grandad, dad, now us and our sons, so it’s nice to get it back as a family pub.

"This is the first time we’ve been in since it shut. We were in just before it shut and were waiting for it hopefully with fingers crossed.

"It’s great to have it back – it’s like coming home.”

The pub closed earlier this year, months after it had been attacked by vandals who smashed several of its windows last summer. The pub had remained boarded for several months, and was still boarded up in February. It continued to trade initially, despite the boards which had replaced the windows.

It was then taken over by a pub company run by Sheffielder Mr Brierley, and will be the fourth venue that he operates in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. The other three are the Hogshead in Frecheville, the Rowland Arms, in Aston, and the Queen’s Hotel, in Rawmarsh.

