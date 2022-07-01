Salvatore has put the well-known business up for sale, nearly 25 years to the day that he opened for the first time. He plans to retire after he finds a buyer.

Today, people who have eaten at the Italian restaurant over the years have been paying tribute to the venue on The Star’s Facebook page, and also expressing a hope that someone buys it and keeps it going.

Customers have paid tribute to Sheffield’s long-established Casanova restaurant, in Crookes, after it was revealed long standing owner Salvatore Illardi is retiring.

Andy Waind said he was at Casanova on Friday night.

He added: “They said it won’t be closing anytime soon. We always have such a good time there and Salvo and Angie are lovely.”

Matthew Peter Johnson noted that Salvatore was retiring. He said: “Hopefully someone buys it.”

Jade Louise Sherratt said: “We need to go one last time.”

Dorothy Briggs also paid tribute. She said: “Never had a bad meal there or a bad night.”

Maggie Kirkby added: “We love going there.”

Fay Adair was sad to hear Salvatore planned to retire. She said: “Omg noooooo – this is our favourite restaurant, I’m so so sorry.”

Salvatore, originally from Sicily but who moved to Britain in the 1970s, said it had been a hard decision to sell up, but feels that it is time at the age of 67, and believes it needs someone with youthful energy to take it over in the coming years.