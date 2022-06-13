Presto Pizza, in Masbrough Street, near Rotherham town centre, was closed last October after Rotherham Council environmental health officers found evidence of rats inside the takeaway, but it has reopened following remedial work.

Council officers presented their findings to a district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court who agreed with their actions to close the shop immediately, due to the unacceptable hygiene standards.

Presto Pizza, Masborough Street, Rotherham, which was ordered to close temporarily because of a rat infestation, following a surprise inspection by Rotherham Council Environmental Health officers, has been ordered to pay a total of £1,325 by a court in Sheffield

A pest controller provided structural pest proofing and treatment works at Presto Pizza following the closure.

A follow-up visit by environmental health officers found the rat infestation had been cleared and extensive deep cleaning and sanitisation had taken place. As a result, the takeaway was allowed to reopen on October 12, 2021.

Appearing at court earlier this month, managing director Rezaul Haque admitted three food hygiene offences and was fined £840 and ordered to pay £400 costs. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Councillor Dominic Beck said: “Food business operators have a legal duty to comply with the required hygiene standards and we do not tolerate those who flout the law. Where public health is at risk, council environmental health officers will always take the necessary enforcement action to protect people.”