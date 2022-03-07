Scores on the Doors: All 291 Sheffield pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants that have ‘Elite’ five-star food hygiene ratings
Hundreds of cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways and eating places in Sheffield have won a coveted five-star hygiene award from the city council.
Website Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers check them out.
Read More
Scores on the Doors hands out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses which show real consistency in this field – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.
These are the 291 Sheffield businesses that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of November 18, 2021.
1554Cathedral Church Of St Peter And St Paul, Church Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 1HA
1828 CafeMedical School, Beech Hill Road, Sheffield S10 2JF
Aagrah RestaurantUnit 1, Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG
Acorn Inn516 Burncross Road, Sheffield, S35 1SL
Admiral Rodney592 Loxley Road, Sheffield, S6 6RU
What are the best Italian restaurants in Sheffield?
A & G Passenger Boats LtdVictoria Quays, Wharf Street, Victoria Quays, Sheffield S2 5SY
All Bar One13-15 Leopold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GY
Amici & Bici Cafe & Restaurant220 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL
Amigos Mexican Kitchen224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW
AMRC Training CentreHighfield Lane, Orgreave, Sheffield S60 5BL
Angelicas Tea and Cake78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT
Anne's Catering ServicesSheffield Magistrates Court, 5th Floor Castle Street, Sheffield S3 8LT
Aroma Coffee Shop28A Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS
What are the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield?
Asia Palace114 School Road, Wales, Sheffield S26 5QJ
Astons RestaurantAston Springs Farm, Mansfield Road, Aston, Sheffield S26 5PQ
Atkinson Restaurant78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT
Awesome Walls SheffieldGarter Street, Sheffield, S4 7QX
Bankers Draft1-3 Market Place, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GH
Banner Cross Methodist Church12 Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, S11 9PE
Barburrito64 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Barry's Bar96-98 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LR
Belly BustersWharncliffe Industrial Estate, Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield S36 2UZ
Bills Restaurants LtdUnit 2 St Paul's Place, 121 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JX
Bistro500 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield, S4 8BS
Boost Juice Bars (UK) Ltd39 The Arcade, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EH
Boost Juice Bars (UK) LtdUnit MU1 Central Atrium, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Brigade Training CentreBeaver Hill Road, Sheffield, S13 7UB
Brook Bakery @ Deli Venture Limited18 Long Acre Close, Sheffield, S20 3FR
What are the best pubs in Sheffield?
BrownsSt Paul's Chambers, 6 St Paul's Parade, Sheffield S1 2JL
Brunch BreakBeehive Works, 82-90 Milton Street, Sheffield S3 7WL
Brunswick Gardens VillageStation Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield S13 7RB
Burger King UK LtdBurger King, Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 2BP
Burton Street Foundation57 Burton Street, Sheffield, S6 2HH
Butler's Balti House44-46 Broad Lane, Sheffield, S1 4BT
Buzz Bingo299 Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, S2 5AU
Cello Coffee House212 Bocking Lane, Sheffield, S8 7BP
ChaoBaby55 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Chappuccino25 Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield S35 2XE
Charles Square HamletCharles Square, High Green, Sheffield S35 4FS
Chef Hallam FurnivalFurnival Building, Furnival Street, Sheffield S1 4QS
Chiquito's Restaurant & BarChiquito, Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP
What are the best takeaways in Sheffield?
Chocolatte54 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 4HA
Chubby's26 Cambridge Street, Sheffield, S1 4HP
Churchills CafeCafe, Churchills, Newton Chambers Road, Sheffield S35 2PH
Cineworld CinemasValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF
City College ShopSheffield College, Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RL
Clocktower RestaurantHerries Road, Sheffield, S5 7AU
Coffee Apple Cafe508-510 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 2DU
Coffee RevolutionUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TG
Coffika412-416 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PJ
Compass GroupPomona House, 6 Pear Street, Sheffield S11 8JF
Consultant Caterers Ltd at LukLuk (Uk) Ltd, Waleswood Road, Kiveton Park, Wales Bar, Sheffield S26 5PN
Cosmo SheffieldUnit 2 City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield S1 2PT
CostaUnit 3 Cystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PJ
Costa552-554 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2LX
Cafe Massarella41 To 44 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL
Cafe Me `N` U831 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SQ
Caffe NeroUnit 1, 11-17 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GE
Costa Atlas10 Brightside Lane, Sheffield, S9 3YE
What are the best cafes in Sheffield?
Costa CoffeeStore Unit 82a, 105 High Street, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Costa CoffeeUnits 15&16, Berkeley Precinct, 451 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PN
Costa Drive ThruPhase One, Vulcan Road, Sheffield S9 1EW
Costa @ NextUnit 6, M1 Distribution Centre, Vulcan Road, Sheffield S9 1EW
Costa @ W H SmithW H Smith Ltd, 44 High Street, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EN
Couch29-31 Campo Lane, Sheffield, S1 2EG
Courtyard CafeBanners Building, 620-636 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield S9 3QS
Cozy Corner Cafe52 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS
Craft & DoughUnit 1 Kelham Square, Kelham Island, Sheffield S3 8SD
Decks Bar36 Nursery Road, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4BU
Dee Dee'sUnit C, Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ
DJ's Sandwich BarBus Station, Sheffield Interchange, Pond Street, Sheffield S1 2BD
Dolly's Kitchen57 High Street, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1EE
Don Valley Hotel756 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, S9 3RQ
Dore Cafe26 High Street, Dore, Sheffield S17 3GU
Dore Moor InnHathersage Road, Sheffield, S17 3AB
Dore Open Door Lunch ClubDore Old School, Savage Lane, Sheffield S17 3GW
Elmwood FarmBeighton Business Link Park, Old Colliery Way, Swallownest, Sheffield S20 1DJ
ELTC Oasis Cafe78 Hoyle Street, Sheffield, S3 7LG
Caffe Piazza18 Church Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GN
Casanova Ristorante200 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TG
El Toro129 Newbould Lane, Sheffield, S10 2PL
English Institute Of SportColeridge Road, Sheffield, S9 5DA
Eurest/Asda CafeAsda Stores Limited, Chaucer Road, Sheffield S5 8NH
Eurest-Compass Group UK & IrelandAsda, Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9LR
Firth Park Methodist ChurchStubbin Lane, Sheffield, S5 6QL
Five Guys3b The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Five Guys JV LimitedUnit 2 Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP
Flask EndWoodfall House, Woodfall Lane, Sheffield S6 6LB
Forge Dam CafeBrookhouse Hill, Sheffield, S10 3TE
Frankie & Benny's with Stacks and BirdboxFormer 60 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Frankie & Bennys with Stacks,Bird Box & Devonly PiesValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DX
Gala Club1 Kilner Way, Sheffield, S6 1NN
Gardeners RestLoxley Nurseries, Long Lane, Loxley, Sheffield S6 6RL
Gelato Passion300-302 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NA
Genting Club SheffieldSt Paul's Place, Arundel Gate, Sheffield S1 2PN
Georges143 Chaucer Road, Sheffield, S5 9QN
Gigi's Cucina139-141 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB
Giraffe65 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Goodfellas53 Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 1DA
Grill & GoUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN
Grosvenor CasinoQueens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DF
Hallam Methodist Lunch ClubBeacon Methodist Church at Nethergreen, 89 Nethergreen Road, Sheffield S11 7EH
Hammer & PincersRinginglow Road, Sheffield, S11 7PW
Hare & HoundsChurch Lane, Dore, Sheffield S17 3GR
Harpers4 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Harvester Meadowhall13 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centr, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Heeley City FarmRichards Road, Sheffield, S2 3DT
Henrys CafeFirst Start Building, Hucklow Road, Sheffield S5 6HH
Hill Fort RestaurantRoman Ridge, 2 Lavender Way, Sheffield S5 6DD
Hillsborough Arena SportsHillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, Middlewood Road, Sheffield S6 4HA
Hillsborough Leisure CentreBeulah Road, Sheffield, S6 2AN
Hollywood BowlValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP
Host ManagementNational Blood Service Sheffield Centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN
HSBCGriffin House, 41 Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 3GG
Hydra Tots8 Hydra Business Park, Nether Lane, Sheffield S35 9ZX
IC Cafe44 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield, S3 7RD
Ice SheffieldColeridge Road, Sheffield, S9 5DA
Inox DineStudent Union Building Level 5, Durham Road, Sheffield S10 2TQ
Interserve Catering ServicesXPO Logistics, Unit 3 Brookdale Road, Sheffield S35 2PW
Interserve Support ServiceB And Q, Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DR
IntervalUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TG
Irish Elders Luncheon ClubDuchess Road Community Centre, Shoreham Street, Sheffield S1 4SR
Jaflong Restaurant186-188 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TG
Karen's KitchenCS 4 The Moor Market, 77 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF
Kentucky Fried ChickenQueens Road, Sheffield, S2 4DL
Kentucky Fried Chicken872 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SH
Kentucky Fried Chicken801 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GF
La Gondola Restaurant33 Carver Street, Sheffield, S1 4FS
Lescar303 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZF
Lokanta478 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2QA
Love Coffee22 The Gallery, Meadowhall Cen, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1ER
Love Coffee33a Crystal Peaks, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PN
Lynne's CafeWorthing Road, Sheffield, S9 3JJ
Mama Mia Pepe378-380 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UG
Mamas and Leonies111-115 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JE
[email protected] Lodge, Archer Road, Sheffield S8 0LA
Marco's Restaurant870 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SH
Marks & SpencerUnits S T U V Crystal Peaks Retail Park, Drake House Way, Sheffield S20 7JL
Marks & Spencer plc19 Fargate, Sheffield, S1 1LF
Massarellas (Ground Floor)78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT
Maveli Restaurant223 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2GW
McDonalds (496)20-22 High Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 2GE
McDonalds RestaurantMc Donalds, 263 Coleford Road, Sheffield S9 5PA
McDonalds RestaurantMeadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ
McDonalds Restaurant Ltd885 Archer Road, Sheffield, S8 0JT
McDonalds Restaurants LtdUnit 55 Crystal Peaks Shopping, Eckington Way, Sheffield S20 7PJ
McDonalds Restaurants LtdDrakehouse Retail Park, Drakehouse Crescent, Waterthorpe, Sheffield S20 7JJ
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd633 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GB
Mecca Bingo ClubMecca Bingo, Flat Street, Sheffield S1 2BA
Midshire Catering Services LimitedLongley Park Sixth Form College, Horninglow Road, Sheffield S5 6SG
Millhouses951 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 2QD
Mitie Catering Services LimitedUnit 1 Furnival Court, 12 Furnival Road, Sheffield S4 7YB
Mitie Catering Services Ltd (BSKYB)Sheffield Digital Campus Electric Works, 3 Concourse Way, Sheffield S1 2BJ
Monument Coffee LtdChurch Gates, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield S11 9PL
Mortimers Cafe20 Cross Street, Sheffield, S13 7JR
Nando'sUnit C Royal Plaza, West Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EW
Nando'sValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP
Nando's Chickenland Ltd502 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PY
Nando's RestaurantFormer 3 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Natural Spice123 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LD
New Barracks TavernNew Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield S6 2GA
Newgate Close Lunch ClubNewgate Hall, Newgate Close, Sheffield S35 4PE
Norfolk Park Catering LtdCentre In The Park, Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield S2 2PL
Northern PerkNorthern General Hospital, Herries Road, Sheffield S5 7AU
Nuffield Fitness & Wellbeing CentreNapier Street, Sheffield, S11 8HA
Nursery Tavern276 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PE
OCS LtdNunnery Square, 2 Sheffield Parkway, Sheffield S2 5DD
Odeon Cinema45-47 Arundel Gate, Sheffield, S1 1DL
Otto's344 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZP
Our Lady of Beauchief & St Thomas of Canterbury RC ChurchMeadow Head, Sheffield, S8 8BS
Park Centre CafePark Community Action, Samson Street, Sheffield S2 5QT
Parson HouseParsons House Farm, Houndkirk Road, Sheffield S11 7TW
Paulos82-84 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PS
P&B Metal Components LimitedP And B Metal Components Ltd, Acres Hill Lane, Sheffield S9 4LR
Pizza Express54b The Oasis, Meadowhall Cent, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
Pizza ExpressUnit 1 City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield S1 2LN
Pizza Express Ltd/Mac & WingsUnit 3, 483 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield S11 8PP
Pizza Express/Mac & WingsValley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2EP
Pizza Hut RestaurantUnit 1, Crystal Peaks Retail Park, Drake House Way, Sheffield S20 7JL
Pizza Hut RestaurantPizza Hut (Uk) Ltd, Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ
Pizza Hut Restaurant803 Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2GF
Places for People LeisureGraves Health & Sports Centre, Bochum Parkway, Sheffield S8 8JR
Play Corner851 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TH
Plough InnNew Road, Bradfield, Sheffield S6 6HW
P M Law LtdPm House, 250 Shepcote Lane, Sheffield S9 1TP
Pollys ParlourHillsborough Trinity Church, Middlewood Road, Sheffield S6 4HE
Ponds Forge Int. Sports CentrePonds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 1AA
Ranmoor Tandoori388 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD
RefreshUK Borders Agency Vulcan House, 6 Millsands, Sheffield S3 8NU
Rendezvous185 Baslow Road, Sheffield, S17 4DT
Revolution BarUnits 1-2 The Plaza, 6 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield S1 4JL
Ridgeway ArmsQuarry Hill, Sheffield, S20 5AZ
Rising Sun665 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S11 9ND
Rivelin Park CafeRivelin Valley Road, Sheffield, S6 5FE
Riverside Cafe80 Catch Bar Lane, Sheffield, S6 1TA
Rother Valley Country ParkMansfield Road, Waleswood, Sheffield S26 5PQ
Rowsha288 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TE
Rubys Cafe59 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 4GW
Sainsburys Customer CafeSainsbury's, Archer Road, Sheffield S8 0TD
SalliesCS 1 The Moor Market, 77 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PF
SandwicheryFormer 480, Retford Road, Sheffield S13 9WE
Seasons Gallery & Gift Ltd290 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LP
Sette Colli RestoranteBradfield Road, Sheffield, S6 2BT
Sheaf Island209 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HW
Sheaf TrainingNorwood Drive, Sheffield, S5 7BH
Sheffield Central Deaf ClubVictoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JB
Sheffield City HallBarker's Pool, Sheffield, S1 2JA
Sheffield Health and Social CareFulwood House, 5 Old Fulwood Road, Sheffield S10 3TG
Sheffield Royal Society for the BlindFormer 5 Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind, Mappin Street, Sheffield S1 4DT
Sheffield Sports StadiumOwlerton Sports Stadium, Penistone Road, Owlerton, Sheffield S6 2DE
Sheffield Trading Services (Unicus)The Diamond Building (The Diamond Kitchen), 32 Leavy Greave Road, Sheffield S3 7RD
Skate Central1 Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DG
Soowe's Coffee Pot Cafe840 Barnsley Road, Sheffield, S5 0QG
SpoonUnit 1, 20 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0BL
Sportsman57 Benty Lane, Sheffield, S10 5NF
StarbucksFargate, Sheffield, S1 2HE
Starbucks19 The Gallery, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1ER
Starbucks Coffee Company2 The Arcade, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EH
St. Johns Abbeydale ChurchSt John's Church, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield S17 3LF
St Maries Catholic CathedralSt Maries Roman Catholic Church, Norfolk Row, Sheffield S1 2PA
St Marys Community CentreBramall Lane, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4QZ
Stocksbridge Golf ClubStocksbridge And District Golf Club, 30 Royd Lane, Sheffield S36 2RZ
St Wilfrid's CentreSt Wilfrid's Day Centre, 524 Queens Road, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4DT
Subway208 West Street, City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EU
Subway313 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8NX
Subway Sandwiches21 Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB
Swann Morton LtdPenn Works, Owlerton Green, Sheffield S6 2BJ
Tesco Family Dining LtdTesco Stores Ltd, Abbeydale Drive, Sheffield S7 2QB
TGI Friday's52 The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
TGI Fridays SheffieldT.G.I. Friday's, Sheffield Road, Tinsley, Sheffield S9 2YL
The BelfryEckington Road, Sheffield, S20 1EQ
The Big AppleOld Sheffield Road, Canklow, Rotherham S60 1DE
The Big TopsTodwick Road Industrial Estate, Bookers Way, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 3SH
The Birley Hotel66 Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, S12 4WF
The Copper Kettle45 Copper Street, Sheffield, S3 7AG
The Crescent11/15 Broomhall Road, Robert Winston Building, Sheffield S10 2BP
The Edge Cafe30 Endcliffe Crescent, Sheffield, S10 3ED
The Francis Newton7 Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, S10 2LA
The Friends Sunday Cafe at Ulley Country ParkUlley Country Park, Pleasley Road, Aughton, Sheffield S26 3XL
The Green Room Coffee Lounge and DeliUnit 2, 1 Europa View, Sheffield S9 1XH
The Hardy PickTyzack House, 6 Broadfield Close, Sheffield S8 0XN
The Harlequin108 Nursery Street, Sheffield, S3 8GG
The Hidden Gem @ Work LimitedBents Green Workshops, Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 7TB
The Howard57 Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 2LW
The Indus RestaurantSheffield Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster DN12 2BT
The Jessop CafeJessop West, 1 Upper Hanover Street, Sheffield S3 7RA
The KitchenEvo-Group K House, Europa Link, Sheffield S9 1XU
The Law Courts/Sheffield Combined CourtsThe Law Courts, 50 West Bar, Sheffield S3 8PA
The Oakes Holiday CentreOakes Park, Norton Lane, Sheffield S8 8BA
The Old House113/117 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB
The Old Rectory/ Scott James [email protected] Old RectoryThe Old Rectory, 402b Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9BZ
The Old School Community CafePaces Centre, Pack Horse Lane, Sheffield S35 3HY
The ParkThe Park Hotel, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield S6 4EB
The Parlour CafeSheffield Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Sheffield S10 2FB
The Porter Brook565 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR
The Rawson SpringLangsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2LN
The Salvation ArmySalvation Army, Duke Street, Park Hill, Sheffield S2 5QP
The Sheffield Town Hall (Cafe\Conference Kitchen)Town Hall, Pinstone Street, Sheffield S1 2HH
The SherwoodBirley Moor Road, Sheffield, S12 4WG
The Source CafeThe Source, 300 Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EA
The Street Food Chef90 Arundel Street, Sheffield, S1 4RE
The Terminus Cafe232 Lowedges Road, Sheffield, S8 7JB
The View Deli Student Union BuildingUniversity Of Sheffield, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN
The Vintage Tack Room at Aston Springs FarmAston Springs Farm, Mansfield Road, Aston, Sheffield S26 5PQ
The Whaletown Coffee CompanyFormer 227, Crookes, Sheffield S10 1TE
Thornberry Animal SanctuaryThe Stables, Todwick Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 3SE
Tropical Butterfly House LimitedTropical Butterfly House,Wildlife & Falconry Centre, Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ
Turnaround Cafe at White WillowsWhite Willows, 70 Dyche Road, Sheffield S8 8DS
UNCLE SAM'S CHUCK WAGON LIMITED298 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PE
Union Hotel1 Union Road, Sheffield, S11 9EF
University Arms197 Brook Hill, Sheffield, S3 7HG
Upper CrustSheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield S1 2BP
Venus Restaurant1-3 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PL
Victoria Hall CafeVictoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2JB
Virgin Media Eurest ServicesEvolution House, 1 Chippingham Street, Sheffield S9 3SE
Vitos284 South Road, Walkley, Sheffield S6 3TE
WagamamaUnit 2, Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG
Wagamama54a The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP
WalkaboutCarver Street, Sheffield, S1 4FS
Warehouse Demo ServicesUnit 8, Parkway Business Park, Parkway Drive, Sheffield S9 4WU
WasabiSabi227a London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NF
Wellies140 Charles Street, Sheffield, S1 2NE
Welwyn Court Sheltered Scheme1 Welwyn Court, 71 Jaunty Lane, Sheffield S12 3DL
West 10376 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD
Wilsons Cafe Also Wilson Carlile Centre Church ArmyThe Wilson Carlile Centre, 50 Cavendish Street, Sheffield S3 7RZ
Woodseats Palace692-696 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SD
Workshop1 Amberley Street, Sheffield, S96 5XD
Yates's2-6 Cambridge Street, Sheffield, S1 4HP
Yo! Sushi1 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL
Yummies Sandwich BarFormer 2, Orgreave Drive, Sheffield S13 9NR
Zest Community CafeZest Centre, 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield S6 3NA