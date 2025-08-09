On July 2, 2024, then Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Jayne Dunn cut the ribbon to officially open the city’s newest four-star hotel, Radisson Blu.

The 154-bedroom hotel on Pinstone Street, complete with conference rooms, a fitness centre and the speakeasy-style Governor Gupta restaurant and cocktail bar, has been six years in the making, with plans drawn up back in 2018.

It came as part of the council’s £470 million Heart of the City redevelopment project, which also saw the opening of the popular Cambridge Street Collective food hall, creative retail hub Leah’s Yard, and more recently the Kapital beer hall.

Yet upon its opening, Radisson Blu - which boasts a rooftop bar and ‘premium’ rooms overlooking the Peace Gardens - received mixed reviews, with an average rating of 3.7/5 stars on Google last August.

Over time that score has picked up, with more than 100 new reviews coming through on Google over the past year, leaving the hotel with a new average rating of 4.3 stars.

One five star reviewer, who visited the location only a few weeks ago, described it as a ‘fantastic stay in the heart of Sheffield’.

There review continued: “Stayed at the Radisson Blu Sheffield and had a wonderful experience overall. The rooms were spotlessly clean, modern, and very comfortable. The location is unbeatable – right in the city centre and within walking distance of all the best bars, restaurants, and shops.

“One of the highlights was the rooftop bar – a brilliant spot to relax with great views and a vibrant atmosphere. Breakfast was also excellent, with a wide variety of fresh and tasty options.

“The only slight downside was that there was an event going on during our stay, and we weren’t informed ahead of time. This meant we had to walk all the way around the building to access the lift to our room, which was a bit inconvenient.”

Another five star reviewer echoed this adding: “ I visited on Bank Holiday Monday, and although it was incredibly busy, the service we received was top-notch.

“A special shout-out goes to the young lady (Beata) who served us. She was absolutely fantastic.

“Despite the rush, she remained calm, professional, and extremely attentive. She made us the best cappuccino ever in my life .”

Some recent reviewers were a bit more critical, such as one who described the breakfast selection as ‘stone cold’ and left only four stars.

They wrote: “Really nice rooms at a good price, friendly reception staff. Breakfast had a good spread but ultimately the hot food was stone cold and not enjoyable, loses a mark for the simple things like that and the shower drain being blocked.

“Apart from that really nice hotel.”

Multiple reviewers also left criticisms of the air conditioning in rooms, mentioning issues to get the system to meet the right temperature.

Someone who left a three star review wrote: “ Big room but I couldn't get the air-conditioner to work. Tried a number of settings but the room temperature never really came down.

“There wasn't much cold air coming out of the vent. Stayed 2 night but didn't really sleep well due to this. I'm sure the place is great in winter.”

Staff remain attentive, responding to many reviews online, both positive and negative.

In response to the air conditioning complaints, Vincenzo Fontanella, front office supervisor, wrote: “We’re sorry to learn about the issue with the air-conditioning and the impact it had on your comfort. It’s a shame we weren’t made aware during your stay, as we’d have been more than happy to investigate this for you or offer an alternative solution to help you rest better.

“Should you return to Sheffield, we’d love the chance to welcome you back and ensure everything is perfect for a more restful experience. Please don’t hesitate to contact our reception team directly.”

