Supermarket chain Lidl will open its latest Sheffield store this week, the company has announced.

Lidl GB has confirmed that its new supermarket on Lane End in Chapeltown, will open for the first time on Thursday January 26, bringing 40 jobs to the village.

The store features an in-store bakery, customer toilet with baby changing facilities as well as parking for cars and bicycles, and will be open between 8am and 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Liam Schofield, said: “We have long been committed to investing in Sheffield, to help boost the local economy and ensure as many people as possible have access to good quality products, at affordable prices.

Lidl GB has confirmed that its new supermarket on Lane End in Chapeltown, will open for the first time this week. Picture shows an artists impression of the store

“We have received overwhelming support from local residents and would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store. We now look forward to opening our new store and welcoming everyone through the doors.”

Tom Rusling, of developer Ackroyd and Abbott Ltd, added: “We have been delighted to work with Lidl GB across the last three or more years; the end result has delivered a fantastic new store for Lidl to operate from as well as the residents of Chapeltown and beyond to reap the benefit off. We are sure it will be a roaring success and we look forward to being able to deliver further Lidl stores.”

Lidl is now the sixth largest supermarket in the UK with a market share of 7.2 per cent and has over 28,000 employees, over 950 stores and 13 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.