A new parking machine was ‘out of order’ at a beauty spot near Sheffield amid teething problems at the Peak District National Park.

The machine at Hook’s Car - also known as Stanage Popular End - was out of action on Tuesday April 23, allowing motorists to park all day free.

The Peak Park introduced charging at a string of car parks recently.

Last week, The Star revealed how a machine at nearby Burbage Bridge car park has no signal and can only take coins.

Motorists were being urged to carry cash to pay charges which, for cars, is £1.50 for one hour, £2.50 for two and £4.75 all day. There are also charges for buses, motorcycles and trailers of up to £7.

Now, stickers advertising the Ringgo app have appeared. A Peak Park spokesman said it allowed drivers to pay when they had signal, within 24 hours.