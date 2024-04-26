Parking: New pay machine at Stanage Edge near Sheffield broken amid teething problems for Peak Park
A new parking machine was ‘out of order’ at a beauty spot near Sheffield amid teething problems at the Peak District National Park.
The machine at Hook’s Car - also known as Stanage Popular End - was out of action on Tuesday April 23, allowing motorists to park all day free.
The Peak Park introduced charging at a string of car parks recently.
Last week, The Star revealed how a machine at nearby Burbage Bridge car park has no signal and can only take coins.
Motorists were being urged to carry cash to pay charges which, for cars, is £1.50 for one hour, £2.50 for two and £4.75 all day. There are also charges for buses, motorcycles and trailers of up to £7.
Now, stickers advertising the Ringgo app have appeared. A Peak Park spokesman said it allowed drivers to pay when they had signal, within 24 hours.
But the Hook’s Car machine wasn’t showing as broken on their systems and they would send someone out to look at it, he added.
