Work is continuing on the Norfolk Arms, on Penistone Road, Grenoside, as part of a massive renovation of the building.

The venue, traditionally a landmark to people coming into Sheffield from the north along the A61, is due to be transformed and reopened again, having been closed for five years.

Our pictures show how the building now looks, with an extention taking shape behind the pub. We have also included pictures of how it looked before, and the plans that were sent to Sheffield Council showing how it is to look when completed.

The plans for the Norfolk Arms, filed with Sheffield Council last year, are for the demolition of an existing conservatory and part of an outbuilding, and the creation of a new extension to the rear. It also includes a link extension between pub and a prominent outbuilding, as well as the use of the outbuilding and first floor as trade areas.

In addition it includes alterations to the existing car park and the use of adjoining land as an additional car park.

Work has been going on at the pub for several months.

The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around five years ago, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Sheffield pub - The Stag, in Woodhouse - recently re-opened.

However, the Shiny Sheff, in Lodge Moor recently closed, although it is expected to re-open in the future under plans.

