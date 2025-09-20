Plans to re-open a well loved Sheffield pub have been announced, weeks after its closure.

The new managers of The Stag, on Market Street, Woodhouse, are preparing to get the pub back up and running after it closed after the previous bosses left in August.

A re-opening date has been announced for The Stag in Woodhouse. Photo: Google | Google

The Sheffield pub closed on Sunday, August 10, with the previous manager, Suzanne Coates, saying in a statement: “It’s with very heavy hearts that we share some heartbreaking news. As of Sunday, 10th August, we will cease trading.

“The Trust Inn have sold the building, and unfortunately, this decision is completely out of our hands. We want to take a moment to thank every single one of you for your loyalty, laughter, and support over the years. You've helped us create memories we’ll never forget.”

New managers are now in place at The Stag, and renovation work has been carried out over recent weeks.

A date for the re-opening has been confirmed.

They said in a new statement: “The Stag Inn, Woodhouse, will be back open and ready to welcome you on Thursday 25th September at 5pm with a new look and a new landlord and landlady ready to welcome you. See you all soon.”

It is one of a number of pubs in the village, and bosses at other venues have passed on good luck messages to the new managers.