A famous Sheffield pub has closed - but its departing bosses say there are ‘exciting’ plans for its future.

The Shiny Sheff pub, at the junction of Redmires Road and Crimicar Lane, near Lodge Moor, has been closed since Friday night, after its managers for the last two years stepped down.

Danielle Strafford has taken over at the Shiny Sheff at Lodge Moor after Marston's Brewery sold the pub. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Manager Danielle Strafford said in a message on the pub’s social media pages before its closure on September 19: “Unfortunately we will be closing our doors for the last time this Friday. “

“It should only be temporary as there is exciting plans for the future.

“We would like to thank all our customers and family for the last two years. But our health and family comes first at this time. Thank you again!”

Danielle had been running the pub both under its previous owners, Marstons, and a new owner who bought it out to run as a free house, early in 2024.

After the buy out, they announced plans for entertainment including live bands, and for more types of beer than they had previously been able to stock.

The venue has been one of Sheffield’s well known pubs due to its links with the Royal Navy ship HMS Sheffield, and the venue has been the regular meeting place for members of the HMS Sheffield Association over the years. The association includes people who served on the ship over the years.

The ship was sunk in 1982 during the Falklands conflict.

Former crew member on the ship, Shaun Lee, paid tribute to Danielle and husband Lee for their time running the pub, and the support they showed to the former crew of the ship.

In a message on the pub’s social media page, he thanked them for everything they did for the HMS Sheffield crew, and described the couple’s hospitality and generosity as ‘amazing’.