Due to the cost-of-living crisis, we’re seeing price increases in all industries, from energy to fuel to food.

Now streaming service provider Netflix has decided to increase its monthly subscription prices, meaning customers will have to fork out even more.

But how much will it cost, and are other streaming services following suit? Here’s everything you need to know.

The price of Netflix is due to get more expensive for customers, in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

How much is Netflix increasing prices by?

Netflix recently announced its plans for a price increase for both new and existing customers.

How much of a price increase you’ll see depends on which Netflix plan you are subscribed to.

The basic and standard plan will both increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, while the premium tier, which is the only plan with 4K streaming, will go up by £2 to £15.99.

When will Netflix raise its prices?

Changes look set to come into place between now and April.

Existing subscribers will be notified by email 30 days before the change comes into effect, whilst new members will see an immediate increase.

Why is the Netflix price going up?

The streaming giant said the increase would allow it to "continue investing in best in class UK productions" and "offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films".

A spokesperson said: "We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.

"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.

"We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."

Is it known if Disney+ is increasing its price?

Disney is looking to add hundreds of shows and movies to its Disney Plus platform, meaning you'll have more to watch, but this could also mean you may have to start paying more.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently stated that more content means more value, justifying higher prices.

"By 2023, we want to get to a steady-state, which is even higher than we have right now," he said. "And I think that will give us the impetus to increase that price/value relationship even higher and then have the flexibility if we were to then look at price increases on our service. But it's all about content, content, content."

"And we are bullish about our future content going forward, not only in terms of quality but also in terms of quantity. And that's really what's driving our bullishness for what we might see as the pricing power that we would have going forward," he added.

Is it known if there will be an Amazon Prime UK price rise in 2022?

The prices of Amazon Prime memberships were last increased in 2014 in Britain, in contrast to the US customers who last saw prices increase in 2018.

With that in mind, the company might decide to increase prices for Brits in the near future.

Is there any way to avoid an Amazon Prime price hike?

In the US, Amazon has given notice of when the price increase will go into effect, giving subscribers the option to lock in the lower price for longer.

If Amazon UK does go ahead and increase its prices, it is possible that a similar option will be available.