The streaming giant has issued a casting call for two ‘exceptional’ young actors to play the royals between the ages of 16 and 20 for Harry and 16-21 for William, in what it says will be ‘significant roles’.

Filming for the next series of the award-winning drama recently took place at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.

Robert Sterne, casting director for The Crown, said he is looking for people with a ‘strong physical resemblance’ to the heirs to the throne as they looked in their younger years.

Netflix is looking for young actors to play Prince Harry, aged 16-20, and Prince William, aged 16-21, in a new series of The Crown (pic: PA/BARRY BATCHELOR)

Shooting is due to begin in late August 2022, and the search is being conducted over the next two months, with people advised to send their submissions as soon as possible to have the best chance of landing a part.

The casting call states: “No previous acting experience required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

Season five of The Crown is due to premiere in November, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville playing Princess Margaret and Dominic West appearing as Prince Charles.

Season six will be the final season of the drama, with no date yet set for that to air.

This is how to apply to play princes Harry and William:

Submissions should be emailed to [email protected], with the title THE CROWN CASTING CALL – and either WILLIAM or HARRY, as appropriate.

You should include your name, age, date of birth and a selfie, and indicate where you are located and how you heard about the role.

If you are aged under 18, you should get permission from your parent or guardian to apply, and include their contact details.