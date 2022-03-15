TV company searches for Sheffield families and couples looking to move into their dream home

Afro-mic Productions, the company behind Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland, Our Weddings and My First Pride is looking for families wanting to find for more space, fresher air and an all-round better quality of living.

Series Producer Joe Newell said: “Over the last couple of years, a lot of us have started to reassess what we want from life. After three tough lockdowns and almost two years of restrictions, most of us are dreaming of more space and inside and out; and that working from home is becoming a viable long-term option for more and more people, what was once a pipe-dream could now be a reality.”

The programme will follow a prospective family who are looking to start a whole new life without breaking the bank. They’ll be invited to test-drive three different lifestyles to try to find their happy place – all without spending more than they already do.

By the end of the programme, the family will decide on the dream life they want to lead and the cast will catch up with them once they’ve made the big move in their new chosen home and lifestyle.

The production team are presently interviewing potential couples and families over the next couple of weeks and are keen for people to get in touch as soon as possible before filming begins in no sooner than April 2022.

To be considered for the programme or to find out more, email the show at: [email protected]

The Afro-mic TV production company have also produced UK favourite shows such as, Our Wedding and MY First Pride.