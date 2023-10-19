The M&S Foodhall will offer a "sensational" selection of cheeses, breads and pastries and an M&S Wine Shop.

More details have been released concerning the enormous new M&S Foodhall due to open in Barnsley later this year.

The high street stalwart has shared images offering a first look into how the 12,000 sq ft store will look inside. The images show a large fruits and veg section, the bakery and cheese section.

Store Manager, Graham Whitfield, who has worked at M&S for a number of years, said: "It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new M&S Barnsley Foodhall design as we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store when we open later this year!

"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and have local customers experience it for themselves."

Local shoppers will be offered a "sensational" selection of cheeses, displays of fresh, quality produce from M&S Select Farms and the retailer's famous Sourdough bread at the bakery. An M&S Wine Shop will be found inside for all of shoppers wine needs and the store will stock a full "Remarksable value" range.

Last year, M&S announced they would be closing their store on Church Street in Barnsley, as part of a swathe of closures amid "increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty". Following the announcement, the retailer lodged plans with Barnsley Council to relocate to a "modern, well-located" site in the Peel Retail Park.

The Queen Street store was expected to close once development of the new branch is completed. The new store will combine two units at the retail park - 3B and 3C, which used to house Maplin and Poundworld stores.

The new store will offer click and collect for clothing an non-food goods, and an "enhanced food and drink offer compared with the existing store in the town centre".