Plans for new M&S Food store revealed at Barnsley retail park, as town centre branch prepares to close

Marks & Spencer announced in May that 32 stores are set to close, amid “increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty”.

In a statement, the retailer said it had plans to open 15 new full-line stores over the next three years and 40 new food stores.

Plans have now been lodged with Barnsley Council for the new store, which will be made up of two units merged together - 3B and 3C, which formerly housed a Maplin and Poundworld store.

Store relocations are in the works – moving from “old multi-floor buildings”, in town centres, to “modern, well-located sites”, a high proportion of which are “to the edge of town”.

When the closure was announced in June, Matt Graham, regional manager for M&S, said the new branch at the Peel retail Park off Harborough Hill Road will offer 60 per cent more foodhall space than the current store.

The change was put down to changing shopping habits, and the existing store at 7 Queen Street will close once the development is complete, which is expected to be in early 2023.

Planning documents state that proposals include a “modest” extension to the rear, and a storage and staff use only mezzanine floor.

The document adds that Barnsley Council was “briefed on the proposed relocation of M&S from the town centre to the Peel Centre at the pre-application stage.

“In summary, M&S will be closing its store at Queen Street

“There is no longer a requirement for general merchandise in Barnsley, as discussed in the meeting with the leaders of the Council on the 13 June.

“However, M&S remain committed to Barnsley and have agreed terms with Peel to open a new foodstore .”

The new store will offer click and collect for clothing an non-food goods, and an “enhanced food and drink offer compared with the existing store in the town centre”.

Applicants say the development will “bring existing vacant retail units back into an active and beneficial use.”