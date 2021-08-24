More jobs on offer at Specsavers after bounce back in trade in South Yorkshire
A recruitment drive is continuing at Specsavers opticians in South Yorkshire after a bounce back in trade.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:51 pm
The chain, which has seven branches in Sheffield, is advertising 47 jobs in South Yorkshire, among 1,500 vacancies across the UK.
The firm is advertising jobs in retail, home visits, management and laboratories. It is also offering apprenticeships.
It has branches on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and in Hillsborough, Firth Park, Norton, Crystal Peaks, Fox Valley and Stocksbridge, plus College Street and Catcliffe, both in Rotherham.