Nimble has taken a top floor suite in Fountain Precinct, with ‘stunning panoramic views’, to offer workers a ‘great office as and when it suits’.

The company has hired 40 since the start of the pandemic and now employs 80, some 40 in Sheffield, the rest in Leeds and Manchester.

It was founded by Chris Roberts in October 2016 as an ‘agile delivery collective’ organising freelancers to work as a team on complex jobs. Today, 50 staff are permanent.

Nimble staff in Fountain Precinct.

Chris said: “We've stayed close to our Nimblers throughout the pandemic, really dialling up and going deeper on employee engagement. What's emerged through these frequent heartbeat check-ins is a desire for a very flexible hybrid working model.

“Our new headquarters in Fountain Precinct is a real home for our people, an identity, and it gives our Nimblers the flexibility to spend time in a great office as and when it suits their work-life balance.

“We're so pleased with our new top floor suite which gives us stunning panoramic views right across the city.

“This is just one piece of exciting news in an incredible 12 months for us. We're building something really special here at Nimble, and I'm pleased to say there's much more to come.”

The top floor Nimble office in Fountain Precinct has 'stunning views'.

The company is looking for people skilled in user research, service design, UX/interaction design, engineering, delivery management, product management and platform engineering.

Chris added: “As our growth continues, I want to reach out to practitioners in the Sheffield region who are looking for a new challenge and want to be part of this exciting journey.

“We offer a very interesting variety of work, a happy, healthy place to work and optimal career acceleration opportunities. Come and chat with us and realise the difference.”

Chris set up a digital hub for the Home Office in Sheffield, its first outside London. The Hub, which provided many digital jobs in Sheffield, paved the way for the Ministry of Justice’s Sheffield Digital Studio. Using these experiences as a springboard, he founded Nimble.

Chris Roberts

