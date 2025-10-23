A cheap food shop for hard-up families has been lined up for a Sheffield community site, to help people struggling with bills.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop would be opened by the Message Community Grocery organisation, in a church building in Woodseats, Sheffield, and would be intended to be somewhere between a food bank and regular shops.

A picture submitted as part of a planning application shows who the Woodseats community grocery would look | Submitted

There would also be a café running at the site, and a community clothing store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been sent to Sheffield Council asking for permission to run the shop out of what are currently offices at Woodseats Baptist Church, on Tadcaster Way, Woodseats.

The Community Grocery would be part of the Message Trusts network of groceries, of which there are currently 31.

Shelves with food available to buy at Community Grocery in Burnley, Lancashire. Something similarly is planned for Woodseats. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard, National World | National World

The organisation says of the sites: “The aims of Message Community Grocery is to bridge the gap between food banks and supermarkets, helping those living in food poverty or living with financial difficulties, get access to good quality, healthy food and choices at accessible prices.

“The Grocery is open to all and whilst it is a membership model, there are no restrictions on who can join. To preserve the dignity of members, we also do not ask for proof of benefits or work on a referral basis, it is open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the Grocery, we will provide ‘wrap around care’. This will be in the form of various courses, such as mental health help, financial planning and even cookery courses.”

The grocery and café will employ at least three full staff and provide opportunities for volunteering to others.

The Community Grocery scheme is operated by The Message Trust in partnership with local churches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed that the grocery and café opening times in Woodseats would be between the hours of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday with occasional longer opening hours for special events or functions.

There would still be meeting rooms available for daily hire for the community and others to use and a church would continue to meet in the large meeting space on the ground floor