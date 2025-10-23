Message Community Grocery: Cheap food shop for hard-up families planned for Sheffield church site
The shop would be opened by the Message Community Grocery organisation, in a church building in Woodseats, Sheffield, and would be intended to be somewhere between a food bank and regular shops.
There would also be a café running at the site, and a community clothing store.
A planning application has been sent to Sheffield Council asking for permission to run the shop out of what are currently offices at Woodseats Baptist Church, on Tadcaster Way, Woodseats.
The Community Grocery would be part of the Message Trusts network of groceries, of which there are currently 31.
The organisation says of the sites: “The aims of Message Community Grocery is to bridge the gap between food banks and supermarkets, helping those living in food poverty or living with financial difficulties, get access to good quality, healthy food and choices at accessible prices.
“The Grocery is open to all and whilst it is a membership model, there are no restrictions on who can join. To preserve the dignity of members, we also do not ask for proof of benefits or work on a referral basis, it is open to all.
“As part of the Grocery, we will provide ‘wrap around care’. This will be in the form of various courses, such as mental health help, financial planning and even cookery courses.”
The grocery and café will employ at least three full staff and provide opportunities for volunteering to others.
The Community Grocery scheme is operated by The Message Trust in partnership with local churches.
It is proposed that the grocery and café opening times in Woodseats would be between the hours of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday with occasional longer opening hours for special events or functions.
There would still be meeting rooms available for daily hire for the community and others to use and a church would continue to meet in the large meeting space on the ground floor