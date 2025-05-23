We have looked at some of the options, and come up with nine great destinations which should allow you to have a great day out on a budget.

They are all in or very close to Sheffield, so that should reduce the travel costs, and many of them are free, although some do involve a cost.

Many of the sites listed have cafes, but a picnic is also an option for some of them when it comes to food.

Take a look at the list below, which includes some great attractions for the while family.

1 . Millhouses Park Millhouses Park is rated 4.5 by Trip Advisor. It has acres of land, a boating lake, a cafe, tennis courts and numerous play areas. Where: Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield. Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/millhouses-park Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Botanical Gardens The Botanical Gardens, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has acres of green space, flowers, and indoor greenhouse areas, as well as many paths, sculptures and a bear pit. Where: Clarkhouse Road, Broomhall. Website: https://www.sbg.org.uk/ Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . The Winter Garden. The Winter Garden, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has had flowers and plants, plus access to the Millennium Galleries, which boast museums and art galleries Where: Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/public-spaces/winter-garden Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Graves Park, Norton Graves Park, Norton, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has vast green space, as the city's biggest park, and even contains an animal farm. Where: Hemsworth Road, near Norton Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/parks-green-spaces Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales