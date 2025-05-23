Nine of the best places for a cheap family day out in Sheffield during May half term

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:43 BST

With another half term arriving, many of us are thinking about where we can take children for an affordable day out.

We have looked at some of the options, and come up with nine great destinations which should allow you to have a great day out on a budget.

They are all in or very close to Sheffield, so that should reduce the travel costs, and many of them are free, although some do involve a cost.

Many of the sites listed have cafes, but a picnic is also an option for some of them when it comes to food.

Take a look at the list below, which includes some great attractions for the while family.

Millhouses Park is rated 4.5 by Trip Advisor. It has acres of land, a boating lake, a cafe, tennis courts and numerous play areas. Where: Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield. Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/millhouses-park Photo: Scott Merrylees

The Botanical Gardens, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has acres of green space, flowers, and indoor greenhouse areas, as well as many paths, sculptures and a bear pit. Where: Clarkhouse Road, Broomhall. Website: https://www.sbg.org.uk/ Photo: Dean Atkins

The Winter Garden, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has had flowers and plants, plus access to the Millennium Galleries, which boast museums and art galleries Where: Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/public-spaces/winter-garden Photo: Brian Eyre

Graves Park, Norton, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has vast green space, as the city's biggest park, and even contains an animal farm. Where: Hemsworth Road, near Norton Website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/parks-green-spaces Photo: Andrew Roe

