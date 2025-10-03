A new make-up and beauty store is opening at Meadowhall and offering giveaways.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinny London will be in a kiosk outside AllSaints on the High Street, Upper Level, from tomorrow (October 4).

To celebrate the launch, the firm is giving away goody bags worth £80 to those who spend £100 or more, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinny Woodall set up Trinny London in 2017 . It is opening a kiosk in Meadowhall. | Meadowhall

The bags include some of Trinny's favourite products including Lip Glow Cordy, Eye2Eye Lovers, Lip2Cheek Phoebe, and The Right Light-Firelight.

The kiosk will also be offering the chance to book in-store appointments with Trinny London experts who will help customers “discover your perfect makeup shades, find the best skincare routine for your needs, and learn signature Trinny London tips and tricks.”

Trinny Woodall was best known as a fashion writer and television presenter alongside friend, Susannah Constantine.

She set up Trinny London in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, the 61-year-old was placed 12th on the The Sunday Times Beauty Rich List with a fortune of £54m.

The entry stated: “After battling cocaine addiction in her twenties, Woodall teamed up with Susannah Constantine to offer — at times icy — fashion and styling advice, first through a newspaper column and then the hit BBC series What Not to Wear.

‘In 2017 Woodall launched her make-up brand Trinny London, quickly landing £2m of investment from Unilever. Initially online only, the first real shop opened on the King’s Road in London last September.

‘Annual sales of £56.7 million now justify a £200 million valuation. Woodall still owns at least 25 per cent, with her broadcasting and book sales adding at least another £4 million’.