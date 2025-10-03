Meadowhall: Trinny London beauty store launches offering £80 in freebies
Trinny London will be in a kiosk outside AllSaints on the High Street, Upper Level, from tomorrow (October 4).
To celebrate the launch, the firm is giving away goody bags worth £80 to those who spend £100 or more, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The bags include some of Trinny's favourite products including Lip Glow Cordy, Eye2Eye Lovers, Lip2Cheek Phoebe, and The Right Light-Firelight.
The kiosk will also be offering the chance to book in-store appointments with Trinny London experts who will help customers “discover your perfect makeup shades, find the best skincare routine for your needs, and learn signature Trinny London tips and tricks.”
Trinny Woodall was best known as a fashion writer and television presenter alongside friend, Susannah Constantine.
She set up Trinny London in 2017.
In March, the 61-year-old was placed 12th on the The Sunday Times Beauty Rich List with a fortune of £54m.
The entry stated: “After battling cocaine addiction in her twenties, Woodall teamed up with Susannah Constantine to offer — at times icy — fashion and styling advice, first through a newspaper column and then the hit BBC series What Not to Wear.
‘In 2017 Woodall launched her make-up brand Trinny London, quickly landing £2m of investment from Unilever. Initially online only, the first real shop opened on the King’s Road in London last September.
‘Annual sales of £56.7 million now justify a £200 million valuation. Woodall still owns at least 25 per cent, with her broadcasting and book sales adding at least another £4 million’.