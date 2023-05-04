The centre will be open throughout the bank holiday weekend, but bosses are advising people to check with individual leisure venues for their own planned hours. Shopping centre opening hours will see it open 9am until 8pm on Saturday May 6, 11am until 5pm on May 7, and 10am until 8pm on May 8.

Meanwhile, the centre says it will be lighting up its dome in red, white, and blue – the colours of the Union flag – and its entrances will be decorated with bunting and flags.

Meadowhall’s Steel Man statue will also be dressed in a royal outfit, wearing a Crown, robe and sceptre for the week leading up to and including the weekend of the coronation.

Meadowhall has announced its coronation weekend opening times – and revealed special plans to mark the ceremony. Picture James Hardisty

And on Monday May 8, as people across the nation take part in the Big Help Out, shoppers can support local cancer charity Weston Park by treating themselves to a red, white, and blue cupcake in return for a small donation.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The upcoming bank holiday weekend marks a major historical moment for the country, and we’re excited to do our small bit to mark the celebrations and help raise important funds for our charity partner, Weston Park.”