News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date set for Blades' open top bus celebration
32 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping venue’s coronation weekend opening times – and special plans to mark ceremony

Meadowhall has announced its coronation weekend opening times – and revealed special plans to mark the ceremony.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:02 BST

The centre will be open throughout the bank holiday weekend, but bosses are advising people to check with individual leisure venues for their own planned hours. Shopping centre opening hours will see it open 9am until 8pm on Saturday May 6, 11am until 5pm on May 7, and 10am until 8pm on May 8.

Meanwhile, the centre says it will be lighting up its dome in red, white, and blue – the colours of the Union flag – and its entrances will be decorated with bunting and flags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meadowhall’s Steel Man statue will also be dressed in a royal outfit, wearing a Crown, robe and sceptre for the week leading up to and including the weekend of the coronation.

Most Popular
Meadowhall has announced its coronation weekend opening times – and revealed special plans to mark the ceremony. Picture James HardistyMeadowhall has announced its coronation weekend opening times – and revealed special plans to mark the ceremony. Picture James Hardisty
Meadowhall has announced its coronation weekend opening times – and revealed special plans to mark the ceremony. Picture James Hardisty

And on Monday May 8, as people across the nation take part in the Big Help Out, shoppers can support local cancer charity Weston Park by treating themselves to a red, white, and blue cupcake in return for a small donation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The upcoming bank holiday weekend marks a major historical moment for the country, and we’re excited to do our small bit to mark the celebrations and help raise important funds for our charity partner, Weston Park.”

Shoppers can also enjoy offers and limited-edition products from stores centre, including up to 60 per cent off at The Fragrance Shop, the chance to build a Lego coronation crown at the Lego store, a range of British biscuit inspired shakes at Shake Lab, and a royal-themed menu at Pizza Express.