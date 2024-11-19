Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping centre makes announcement as city struggles with snow
Meadowhall has issued an update as Sheffield struggles under a blanket of snow.
The megamall says it is open as usual today, Tuesday November 19.
The announcement comes as schools are starting late and trains, trams and buses are disrupted by snowfall which arrived overnight on Monday.
It came a day after Prezzybox and cosmetics shop Space NK opened at Meadowhall.
Yesterday, The Star revealed upmarket beauty store Sephora is set to open in a shop occupied by All Saints for years at 67 High Street.
