Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping centre makes announcement as city struggles with snow

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
Meadowhall has issued an update as Sheffield struggles under a blanket of snow.

The megamall says it is open as usual today, Tuesday November 19.

The announcement comes as schools are starting late and trains, trams and buses are disrupted by snowfall which arrived overnight on Monday.

Meadowhall has issue an update after snow hit Sheffield overnight.Meadowhall has issue an update after snow hit Sheffield overnight.
It came a day after Prezzybox and cosmetics shop Space NK opened at Meadowhall.

Yesterday, The Star revealed upmarket beauty store Sephora is set to open in a shop occupied by All Saints for years at 67 High Street.

