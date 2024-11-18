Meadowhall: Prezzybox opens new store in Sheffield shopping centre as ‘ultimate gifting destination’
Prezzybox, an online gift store, has opened its new store at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
It officially opened its doors on Friday, November 15, and marks an ‘exciting’ venture for the business.
Prezzybox offers shoppers unique gifts suitable for all occasions, from Christmas to other special celebrations such as birthdays or anniversaries.
Rob Newman, director of retail at Prezzybox, said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Meadowhall, offering the unique variety of gifts that Prezzybox is known for to the local community.
“From special gifts to treats for yourself, our new store has something for every occasion, and our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We can't wait to share the joy of gifting with the people of Sheffield."
Prezzybox’s Meadowhall store is located in Unit 25, The Gallery, Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
