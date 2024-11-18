Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new gift store has opened in Sheffield just in time for Christmas.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prezzybox, an online gift store, has opened its new store at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

It officially opened its doors on Friday, November 15, and marks an ‘exciting’ venture for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prezzybox offers shoppers unique gifts suitable for all occasions, from Christmas to other special celebrations such as birthdays or anniversaries.

Prezzybox has opened in Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre. | Submitted

Rob Newman, director of retail at Prezzybox, said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Meadowhall, offering the unique variety of gifts that Prezzybox is known for to the local community.

“From special gifts to treats for yourself, our new store has something for every occasion, and our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We can't wait to share the joy of gifting with the people of Sheffield."

Prezzybox’s Meadowhall store is located in Unit 25, The Gallery, Meadowhall Shopping Centre.