A video has gone viral – showing mice darting around part of Meadowhall food hall at night.

The video, which has appeared on social media with Tik Tok branding, shows mice darting around on the floor in a section of the popular shopping centre’s food hall. The video appears under the name @discoduckuk, and states it is taken at 10pm after shoppers and diners have left. It runs for just under a minute.

Officials at Meadowhall were made aware of the video this morning and are looking into it with the restaurant operator. It is understood bosses say it is an isolated issue but that they take any issue like this seriously.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said in a statement: “We’d like to reassure customers that having a clean, safe and hygienic environment is of the utmost importance to us and we work closely alongside our retail partners and Environmental Health to ensure this.”