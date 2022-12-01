Library assistant Megan Mellor said: “The city centre is not welcoming at all, there’s a lot of stores that have closed. Meadowhall is bland, there are no unique shops.” She added that her shopping habits have changed since the pandemic and she now does most of her shopping online. She said she hadn’t known about the reopening of Next but said it would be unlikely to draw her in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support worker Jo Read said: “I don’t go into town much because of the parking, and it’s grim.” She said she shops at Parkgate Rotherham instead. She said she knew Next at Meadowhall was reopening but said she wouldn’t be going as she’d prefer to shop online.

Meadowhall, where Next is reopening after a multi-million pound refurbishment. But will it be enough to draw shoppers back to the Sheffield shopping centre?

In 2019, Sheffield was voted the worst out of 20 cities in the UK for Christmas shopping, leaving it trailing behind Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.

Security guard Mohamed Mohamed said: “I do a lot of shopping online now, or go to Leeds or Manchester. When you go to Leeds you can see they’re trying to improve things but that might be due to funding”. He did not know about the reopening of the Next store but said that it would entice him back into Meadowhall. “I would go to Meadowhall now and go to Next for essentials,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad