Next Meadowhall: Mixed views on store reopening after multi-million pound refurb at Sheffield shopping centre
Meadowhall’s Next is reopening its doors following a multi-million pound refurbishment, but people are unconvinced it will provide the boost the shopping centre needs.
It is hoped that the revamped store will bring in more shoppers and fill the department store-shaped hole left by the closures of Debenhams, House of Fraser, and Sheffield city centre’s John Lewis, when it reopens today (Friday, December 2). Sheffield shoppers, however, aren’t so sure, with many saying they prefer to shop online or even travel to other cities now.
Library assistant Megan Mellor said: “The city centre is not welcoming at all, there’s a lot of stores that have closed. Meadowhall is bland, there are no unique shops.” She added that her shopping habits have changed since the pandemic and she now does most of her shopping online. She said she hadn’t known about the reopening of Next but said it would be unlikely to draw her in.
Support worker Jo Read said: “I don’t go into town much because of the parking, and it’s grim.” She said she shops at Parkgate Rotherham instead. She said she knew Next at Meadowhall was reopening but said she wouldn’t be going as she’d prefer to shop online.
In 2019, Sheffield was voted the worst out of 20 cities in the UK for Christmas shopping, leaving it trailing behind Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.
Security guard Mohamed Mohamed said: “I do a lot of shopping online now, or go to Leeds or Manchester. When you go to Leeds you can see they’re trying to improve things but that might be due to funding”. He did not know about the reopening of the Next store but said that it would entice him back into Meadowhall. “I would go to Meadowhall now and go to Next for essentials,” he said.
Although it may take more than one refurbished store to get Sheffield back up the rankings, it is hoped the refurbished Next will be a step in the right direction.