'No long term risk to health' after fire smouldered for four months near Sheffield

A doctor has reassured residents that here should not be a long term risk to their health after a nearby fire smouldered for four months.

The fire at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, which began on September 21, was fully extinguished in the last week.

Residents raised concerns about the health impacts from the blaze, which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say is made up of “baled waste”, and is stored at an “illegal waste site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has installed an external air quality monitoring unit close to the site, and is looking into potential offences at the site.

The fire at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, which began on September 21, was fully extinguished in the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Simon Padfield, UKHSA Yorkshire and Humber Consultant in health protection, said: “Now that the fire has been extinguished there is no ongoing risk from smoke, so it is no longer necessary for people to limit their activities in downwind areas or shelter indoors.

“Off-site air quality monitoring and health surveillance did not find significant impacts from the fire, and we would not expect any longer-term risk to health from this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has specific health concerns, we would recommend they discuss these with their local healthcare practitioner in the first instance.”

Simon Dunker, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager, praised the hard work of firefighters at he scene, and local residents for their patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dunker said: “This has been a very protracted incident and we’d like to firstly give praise to our firefighters who have been on scene, seven days a week for several months, dealing with this fire.”

“We’d also like to thank local residents for their patience. Whilst we appreciate it’s not been easy for them, their support and understanding around the complexity of this fire has been gratefully received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lastly, this incident has very much been a team effort between several key partners, and we are fully committed to working with them all going forward to prevent future flare ups and, importantly, look at any lessons learned.”

Geoff Craig, Environment Agency area manager, added: “I’d like to thank all the partners we’ve been working so closely with over the last several weeks. It has been a real collective effort. I’d also like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding. This has been a difficult fire to extinguish and a challenging incident for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Environment Agency remains committed to monitoring the site and overseeing the safe removal of waste material by the landowner. We have already written to them to clarify our expectations and their responsibilities, and to set deadlines for receipt of their proposals.”

Sam Barstow, Rotherham Council’s acting assistant director for community safety and streetscene, said: “This has been a challenging fire to control and extinguish and we would like to thank all partners for their involvement so far and to local residents for their patience during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to working with our partners to reduce the risk of a future fire and ensure the removal of waste from the site.”