A clothes shop and cafe are set to join hotly anticipated fashion brand Bershka in welcoming shoppers before Christmas.

Meanwhile, a big name is downsizing, three shops have closing down sales and a famous name has bowed out.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce the latest openings at Meadowhall just in time for everyone completing their festive shopping.

“These new arrivals build on the momentum of a huge range of openings at the centre so far this year and demonstrate our commitment to offering visitors the best possible experience.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all the stores to Meadowhall over the coming month.”

Check out our gallery of pictures showing what’s in store for the megamall.

Meadowhall Three shops are opening at Meadowhall before Christmas, as others plan to move or close.

Hotel Chocolat A new Hotel Chocolat store and velvetiser café are set to open on December 19. Meadowhall says visitors will be able to treat themselves to a delicious chocolate treat as they search for the perfect Christmas gifts.

Hawes & Curtis The formalwear store will open on December 15, bringing its range of stylish men's and women's clothing to Sheffield shoppers in the lead up to Christmas day. It will be in the old Pretty Green shop on High Street.