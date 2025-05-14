Meadowhall: Darts icons Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall opening shop in famous Sheffield shopping centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 10:03 BST
Meadowhall is set to transform one of its shops into a darts superstore, with star player Luke Littler involved.

World darts champion Littler and fellow PDC star Nathan Aspinall are opening their first-ever retail venture, the Littler and Aspinall Shop, at the shopping centre as a temporary venture while the Premier League Darts is being hosted in Sheffield.

It will see The Fan Cave store in Meadowhall transformed into the Littler & Aspinall Shop for three days.

Luke Littler is opening a shop in Meadowhall for a few daysplaceholder image
Luke Littler is opening a shop in Meadowhall for a few days | Submitted

It will be selling merchandise and personal memorabilia from both players. Visitors can explore a range of products, including limited-edition apparel, dart equipment and signed collectables.

The opening will be on Wednesday, May 21, with a a meet and greet with Luke and Nathan at 5pm.

The store has been curated by The Fan Cave, which is the back-of-shirt sponsor for both Luke and Nathan. The pop-up shop will be located at the Fan Cave’s store at Meadowhall, on the lower mall and remain open until Friday, May 23.

Nathan Aspinall will make an appearanceplaceholder image
Nathan Aspinall will make an appearance | Chapter ii Agency

Luke said: “Opening my first shop is a dream come true. It’s more than just darts – it’s about sharing the journey, the passion and giving something back to the fans who have supported me every step of the way.”

Nathan said: “I’m buzzing to open my first shop – it’s a massive moment for me. This is for the fans, the community and anyone who loves the game as much as I do. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

Dan Hoyland, Managing Director at The Fan Cave, added: “We are delighted to be working with Luke and Nathan to turn their dreams of opening a shop into reality. We are so proud to be their back-of-shirt sponsor and to deliver this project together. It’s going to be something special and not to be missed!”

Details of how to attend the meet and greet with Luke and Nathan will be announced soon, say organisers.

