Passengers are facing train cancellations this morning on one of South Yorkshire’s busiest railway lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train services between Sheffield and Doncaster have been cancelled or ‘revised’ because of stolen cables, according to railway operator Northern.

They said: “Due to theft of signalling cables between Sheffield and Doncaster the line is blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or revised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Rail was displaying on its website: “No trains between Sheffield and Doncaster until approximately 09:00 .”

Northern said the cable theft was in the Conisbrough area and Network Rail engineers were on site working to rectify the issue.

Sheffield to Doncaster / Adwick services were cancelled in both directions. Sheffield to Scarborough services were amended and will not run between Sheffield and Doncaster in both directions.

They added a train replacement bus service had been run between Meadowhall and Doncaster, taking 60 minutes longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇