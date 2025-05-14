Trains Sheffield Doncaster: Busy South Yorkshire railway route hit by major disruption

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 07:27 BST
Passengers are facing train cancellations this morning on one of South Yorkshire’s busiest railway lines.

Train services between Sheffield and Doncaster have been cancelled or ‘revised’ because of stolen cables, according to railway operator Northern.

They said: “Due to theft of signalling cables between Sheffield and Doncaster the line is blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or revised.”

National Rail was displaying on its website: “No trains between Sheffield and Doncaster until approximately 09:00 .”

Northern said the cable theft was in the Conisbrough area and Network Rail engineers were on site working to rectify the issue.

Sheffield to Doncaster / Adwick services were cancelled in both directions. Sheffield to Scarborough services were amended and will not run between Sheffield and Doncaster in both directions.

They added a train replacement bus service had been run between Meadowhall and Doncaster, taking 60 minutes longer.

