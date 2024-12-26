Sheffield restaurants: New restaurant to open opposite Hillsborough Stadium, along with Aldi and Costa

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 07:15 GMT
A new restaurant is now coming to a car park site opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium, along with an Aldi and a Costa Coffee.

The American fried chicken chain Popeyes is lined up to open a new restaurant at the plot between Penistone Road North and Herries Road.

Popeyes already has branches at Meadowhall shopping centre, in Sheffield, and in Rotherham and Barnsley.

Popeyes already has a restaurant at Meadowhall, pictured, with a new branch now planned opposite Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, on Penistone Road NorthPopeyes already has a restaurant at Meadowhall, pictured, with a new branch now planned opposite Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, on Penistone Road North
Popeyes already has a restaurant at Meadowhall, pictured, with a new branch now planned opposite Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, on Penistone Road North | National World

A new Aldi supermarket is scheduled to open at the site in Hillsborough in around autumn 2025, with other businesses at the site set to include Costa Coffee, Travis Perkins and The EV Network electric vehicle charging hub.

When the development was approved in 2021, there were plans for a Taco Bell restaurant there, but a Taco Bell opened just down the road on Penistone Road in November 2024. There were also plans for a gym at the site.

Four plots at the 6.7-acre site are now being advertised as available to let or buy.

They include one designated as a drive-thru, another suitable for either retail or food and beverage use, a third for retail/trade, and the fourth for retail/leisure/trade/self storage.

An artist’s impression of the new Aldi supermarket set to open at the site on Penistone Road North, HillsboroughAn artist’s impression of the new Aldi supermarket set to open at the site on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough
An artist’s impression of the new Aldi supermarket set to open at the site on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough | Aldi

The listing by Lamb & Swift Commercial Property describes the site as a ‘major mixed use retail/roadside/trade development’ with more than 40,000 vehicles passing each day.

It states that the proposed start on site is spring 2025.

When the development got the go-ahead in 2021, it was announced that work was scheduled to begin in November that year, with some operators looking to begin trading before Christmas 2022 and others hoping to open from early 2023.

