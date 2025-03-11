A new launderette and children’s playroom are opening soon on the edge of Sheffield city centre.

Signs have gone up for the Laundry Room and Playroom on St Mary’s Gate, between the bottom of London Road and the bottom of Bramall Lane.

The indoor play area and launderette are opening in the Antenna House building, previously occupied by Ant Marketing.

The play centre will feature four zones set around a central seating area, including ball pits, slides, a space-themed section, and a role play zone, according to plans which were previously submitted to Sheffield City Council.

There will be a toddler zone, for children aged three and under, with the other areas suitable for children aged up to 12 years old, the plans showed.

How the new children's play centre on St Mary's Gate, Sheffield, will look, according to plans submitted to Sheffield City Council | Moshen Chinaveh/Urbana Town Planning

The launderette will be a self-service facility, open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm each day.

No opening date has yet been announced, but a sign on the window says ‘coming soon’.

The Star reported last summer how the chairman of the city centre residents’ association Changing Sheff had called for a launderette to open in the city centre, where he said there was currently none.

