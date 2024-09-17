Pictures show how new children's play centre and launderette planned in Sheffield could look
Plans have been submitted to convert Ant Marketing’s Antenna House building at St Mary’s Gate, with computer generated images showing how the indoor play area could look.
The pictures of the proposed play centre show four separate play zones set around a central seating area.
One is described in the plans as a toddler play area, which the images show as having a small ball pit and slide, among other features.
Another is a large two-storey structure with a futuristic space theme, incorporating various obstacles and a large slide, which is labelled in the plans as being suitable for children aged between three and 12 years old.
The third play area is described as a ‘laser projection’ feature, with images showing a giant ball pit with what appears to be an interactive screen and a device to fire the balls, and the fourth is labelled as a ‘role play area’.
There is also a reception and cafe shown in the plans for the children’s play centre.
The plans for the launderette appear to show a number of self-service washing machines and tumble dryers, as well as a service counter, an ironing room and a wet cleaning room.
The Star reported in July how the chairman of the city centre residents’ association Changing Sheff had called for a launderette to open in the city centre, where he said there was currently none.
The application for change of use was submitted to Sheffield City Council by Moshen Chinaveh. The deadline for consultation is listed as Friday, October 4, with a decision expected by Friday, November 8.
A previous application to demolish the existing office building and replace it with a new 18-storey student tower block was rejected in 2021 after being submitted by Tarif Javid, of KMRE Group Limited.
