Sheffield city centre residents call for launderette to take up £35,000 offer to open
The Star recently reported how Sheffield City Council is offering grants of up to £35,000 to independent businesses to transform empty shops and underused spaces in and around Fargate.
Now city centre residents have urged a launderette to take up the offer and provide a much-needed service they say has been missing for years.
Peter Sephton, the chair of city centre residents’ association Changing Sheff, said there used to be two launderettes in the city centre before redevelopment began but now there are none.
The last, he said, was Johnsons - on Pinstone Street, where the new Radisson Blu hotel is now - which closed around four years ago.
With 27,000 people already living in Sheffield city centre, and plans to build many more homes there, he said it was a service which is badly needed.
“Most people living in flats in the city centre have a washing machine but there’s not always space for a drier and even if you have a balcony regulations mean you can’t use it for drying clothes,” he told The Star.
“A launderette is especially useful for cleaning and drying larger items like bedding and coats, and it’s also a matter of convenience for a lot of people with busy lives.
“There are a number of launderettes outside the city centre, with most housing estates having one, but a lot of people living in the city centre don’t have a car and are unable to get to them.
“There’s definitely a need for a launderette in the city centre. Let’s see who can be attracted to clean our laundry in style.”
For more information about the grants being offered, and how to apply, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/business/applying-renew-sheffield-grant-scheme.
