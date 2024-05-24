Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Tenpin entertainment centre on Angel Street shows what can be done with huge units

The spotlight has fallen on the largest empty space in Sheffield’s £470m regeneration project now a huge food hall has opened.

Officials have been trying to find an operator for the huge former Gaumont Theatre/ Kingdom Nightclub on Barker’s Pool for two years. Following the successful opening of the huge Cambridge Street Collective food hall this week, attention is turning to remaining gaps in the city council’s Heart of the City II scheme.

On the streets have Sheffield, people give suggestions for using the old Kingdom nightclub

Earlier this month the authority said it was in “conversations with potential occupiers” to run it as a new venue. But it appeared there was little progress to announce since February 2022 when it said was talking to three potential occupiers.

In January, the huge former Argos on Angel Street reopened as a Tenpin entertainment complex offering a huge range of activities - including laser tag, escape rooms, crazy golf, 21 lanes of bowling, arcade games, pool, table tennis, two bars and a diner - and showing just what is possible.

We hit the streets of Sheffield to see what people would like to see in the old Gaumont.

One suggested independent shops - or an upmarket department store.

He said: “The issus is the number of decent shops and the variety of shops in the city centre. You could use a space like that for more alternative or independent shops. You’ve got a few already on Division Street and it’s quite near Division Street.”

He also said a department store would be a “very good idea.”

Another man was doubtful about suggestions for a nightclub, cinema, department store or flats.

