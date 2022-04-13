Kingdom nightclub Sheffield: Builders remove mirrors and red frame exterior as £480m development continues

Kingdom nightclub’s iconic mirrored exterior and red frame are no more.

By David Walsh
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:24 am

The legendary Sheffield venue is being revamped into a ‘leisure space’ as part of the council’s £480m Heart of the City II redevelopment.

So the cladding has to go, along with the steelwork and the sign ‘Embrace’, the name of the club before it closed in December 2019.

The new venue is set to be ready in summer 2023, although an operator has not been signed.

The red frame was iconic.

The site was originally home to the Regent Theatre from 1927.

