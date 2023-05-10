A long standing and popular Sheffield florists shop has announced it will close after 25 years of trading.

Hollyhocks Florist, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, announced that it will shut for the last time at the end of this month in a message to customers on their Facebook page this afternoon.

They said: “We are sad to announce that after 25 years Hollyhocks will be closing at the end of May. We'd like to thank all of our customers who have supported us over the years.x”

The business was set up by mum and daughter Hazel and Janine Swires. They have been featured in business features in The Star over the years and customers have paid tribute to the store on their Facebook page following the announcement which was made this afternoon.

It has been in business for 25 years

One said: “Been a excellent provider of flower displays over the years. Good luck for the future.

Another added: “ Sorry to hear this! My favourite place to go for special bouquets over the years! I'll miss you! Thankyou for all the beautiful displays

And another added: “I am so sorry to hear this but wish you all the best. Thank you for all your wonderful creations over the years. You will be missed on Woodseats.”

Hollyhocks will join a long list of popular Sheffield businesses which have closed in the last 12 months, a period which has seen the city lose a number of shops and restaurants.

Pictured are Janine Swires and her mum, Hazel Swires pictured at their Hollyhocks florists at Woodseats in 2010, when they were the subject of a feature in The Star