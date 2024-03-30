Hillsborough Social Club: Closure-threatened venue 'rising like a phoenix' thanks to real ale and live music
Hillsborough Social Club on Oakland Road is enjoying a "miraculous resurgence" after facing closure during Covid times.
In its heyday, from the 1960s to the 1980s, it hosted top Sheffield club artists, big games of bingo and totes and had large numbers participating in football, angling and snooker.
But, according to temporary committee member Kevin Thompson, its fortunes started to wane in the ’90s. And Covid in 2020 radically altered people's drinking and entertaining habits.
Since then a new temporary committee has taken over and it is "rising like a phoenix." Mr Thompson said.
They started by clearing the club’s debt, introduced real ale to the bar and oversaw the return of live music which has attracted "good crowds."
He added: "All of this for £10 a year, which includes entry to non-ticketed bands, and early sale of ticketed events. This applies to playing bingo and the tote, as well as being able to join The 300 Club, with great prizes for 50p a number.
"It certainly looks as though the club won’t go quietly. Hopefully it won’t go at all. We want it to flourish and be there for future generations."
The Beautiful Martins, a Beautiful South/Housemartins tribute perform on Saturday May 25. Other booked artists are The Charmers and South Bound.
