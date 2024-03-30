Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield social club is back from the brink thanks to a new committee, real ale and live music.

Hillsborough Social Club on Oakland Road is enjoying a "miraculous resurgence" after facing closure during Covid times.

In its heyday, from the 1960s to the 1980s, it hosted top Sheffield club artists, big games of bingo and totes and had large numbers participating in football, angling and snooker.

Hillsborough Social Club is enjoying a comeback thanks to live music including Honeybee Blues Club (inset).

But, according to temporary committee member Kevin Thompson, its fortunes started to wane in the ’90s. And Covid in 2020 radically altered people's drinking and entertaining habits.

Since then a new temporary committee has taken over and it is "rising like a phoenix." Mr Thompson said.

They started by clearing the club’s debt, introduced real ale to the bar and oversaw the return of live music which has attracted "good crowds."

He added: "All of this for £10 a year, which includes entry to non-ticketed bands, and early sale of ticketed events. This applies to playing bingo and the tote, as well as being able to join The 300 Club, with great prizes for 50p a number.

"It certainly looks as though the club won’t go quietly. Hopefully it won’t go at all. We want it to flourish and be there for future generations."