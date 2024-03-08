Highcliffe Club: Popular community club in Sheffield suburb announces shock closure
A popular Sheffield social club is to close - sparking a wave of protest.
The trustees of Highcliffe Club have agreed it should close on March 31 because they consider it is ‘financially unviable,’ The Star understands.
But residents are opposing the decision seeking to retain a community asset - and prevent development of the plot.
The venue, on Highcliffe Drive is in a leafy area of High Storrs and has a large lawn and open space.
A private members club, it runs weekly Crafty Cake and Coffee events, darts competitions and 60s disco nights. A Valentines quiz was well attended, photos on its Facebook page show.