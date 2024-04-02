Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield's most popular swimming pools was evacuated and closed over the Easter weekend, following an 'incident'.

All the pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre were closed on Sunday after what residents say had been described on social media as an incident in the pool.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre stated on their social media page: "Due to unforeseen circumstances our swimming pools are closed today (Sunday March 31).

"We are in the process of contacting customers but if you have tickets for today please contact us if you wish to transfer these to another day or to use at Ponds Forge today.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Today Sheffield City Trust explained the cause of the closure -- confirming that someone had pooed in the pool.

A spokesman said: "An incident of diarrhoea occurred in the pool. When that happens we have to close the pool and do a full clean to clear the water."

The pool was open again today (Tuesday April 2), he confirmed, as the clean up has now been completed.

The popular and well used pool had been scheduled to be open for its regular Sunday hours, despite the Easter break.

It is less than two months since the the pool had to be evacuated after a swimmer defecated in the pool, on Monday February 19.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre has been described by the trust as one of Sheffield's most popular family centres, offering a gym, sports hall, swimming and lessons.

The swimming pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre reopened last year after five months of repairs and renovations were carried out on the site.