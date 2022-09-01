Leisure: major investments revealed for sports and entertainment venues across Sheffield
Sheffield Council has revealed what improvements each local leisure and entertainment facility will get from a £19.2 million pot of money within the next couple of years.
This phase of work – up to 2024 – is part of more than £100 million longer-term investment into facilities over the next 30 years.
It comes as Sheffield City Trust – the city’s biggest leisure provider – hands back all major sport and entertainment venues to the council following financial troubles.
Council officers said facilities including Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Ponds Forge and Arena will likely close so work can be carried out.
“It is expected that investment into improved facilities will help to retain participation and usage of venues,” they added. “Improved facilities will better meet customer expectations of a modern and welcoming leisure and entertainment offer. This will help encourage more people to be more active, more often.”
This phase includes £1,225,560 contingency to cover uncertainty around construction prices, rising inflation and unforeseen failures of plant or machinery.
Sheffield Arena
Total: £5,449,428
Work before 2024 includes: upgrades to electricals; mechanical, lighting and heating installations and roofing repairs.
Beauchief Golf Course
Total: £471,400
Work before 2024 includes: emergency lighting, better storage and replacement lockers.
Concord Sports Centre
Total: £3,800
Work before 2024 includes: nothing because it will be rebuilt.
ICE Sheffield
Total: £1,254,525
Work before 2024 includes: replacement lockers, upgrades to building management system and resurfacing the car park.
Ponds Forge
Total: £5,308,208
Work before 2024 includes: replacement of heating and filtration to competition pool; upgrades to competition hall lighting; better sprinkler system; replacement windows, doors and cladding; new fire doors; new lifts; better public address system; mechanical and electrical improvements; and upgrades to diving pool floating floor installations.
Hillsborough Leisure Centre
Total: £1,907,234
Work before 2024 includes: regrouting the pool, repairs to corrosion of steel frame, roof repairs, new ventilation system in the pool and new lights.
English Institute of Sport Sheffield
Total: £1,452,703
Work before 2024 includes: upgrades to lighting, new sports flooring and repairs to corrosion of steel frame.
Springs Leisure Centre
Total: £14,448
Work before 2024 includes: nothing because the building will be rebuilt.
City Hall
Total: £1,865,529
Work before 2024 includes: roof repairs, upgrades to public address system and lighting.
Heeley
Total: £122,506
Work before 2024 includes: no significant spend.
Tinsley
Total: £131,025
Work before 2024 includes: building fabric repairs.
The council’s finance sub-committee is due to discuss the details in a meeting on Tuesday, September 6.