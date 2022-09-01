Leisure: major investments revealed for sports and entertainment venues across Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This phase of work – up to 2024 – is part of more than £100 million longer-term investment into facilities over the next 30 years.

It comes as Sheffield City Trust – the city’s biggest leisure provider – hands back all major sport and entertainment venues to the council following financial troubles.

Sheffield Council has revealed what improvements each local leisure facility will get from a £19.2 million pot of money within the next couple of years.

Council officers said facilities including Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Ponds Forge and Arena will likely close so work can be carried out.

“It is expected that investment into improved facilities will help to retain participation and usage of venues,” they added. “Improved facilities will better meet customer expectations of a modern and welcoming leisure and entertainment offer. This will help encourage more people to be more active, more often.”

This phase includes £1,225,560 contingency to cover uncertainty around construction prices, rising inflation and unforeseen failures of plant or machinery.

Sheffield Arena

Total: £5,449,428

Work before 2024 includes: upgrades to electricals; mechanical, lighting and heating installations and roofing repairs.

Beauchief Golf Course

Total: £471,400

Work before 2024 includes: emergency lighting, better storage and replacement lockers.

Concord Sports Centre

Total: £3,800

Work before 2024 includes: nothing because it will be rebuilt.

ICE Sheffield

Total: £1,254,525

Work before 2024 includes: replacement lockers, upgrades to building management system and resurfacing the car park.

Ponds Forge

Total: £5,308,208

Work before 2024 includes: replacement of heating and filtration to competition pool; upgrades to competition hall lighting; better sprinkler system; replacement windows, doors and cladding; new fire doors; new lifts; better public address system; mechanical and electrical improvements; and upgrades to diving pool floating floor installations.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre

Total: £1,907,234

Work before 2024 includes: regrouting the pool, repairs to corrosion of steel frame, roof repairs, new ventilation system in the pool and new lights.

English Institute of Sport Sheffield

Total: £1,452,703

Work before 2024 includes: upgrades to lighting, new sports flooring and repairs to corrosion of steel frame.

Springs Leisure Centre

Total: £14,448

Work before 2024 includes: nothing because the building will be rebuilt.

City Hall

Total: £1,865,529

Work before 2024 includes: roof repairs, upgrades to public address system and lighting.

Heeley

Total: £122,506

Work before 2024 includes: no significant spend.

Tinsley

Total: £131,025

Work before 2024 includes: building fabric repairs.