While most places now seem to have received deliveries and are able to offer supplies as normal, the crisis has left many people wondering how to get the best value petrol and diesel in the city.

Residents in Sheffield are still being warned to avoid panic buying fuel and are being reassured that there is enough stock to go around, providing that people only take what they need.

To save you time and money, we’ve taken a look on the Petrol Prices website for the current fuel prices at petrol stations across the city. All prices were provided on the website on Monday (October 4) afternoon.

Here are the cheapest and most expensive petrol stations to buy petrol and diesel in Sheffield at the moment, as prices are currently some of the highest they have been in almost eight years.

Those with no price information on the website, or with information which has not been updated recently, have not been included.

Cheapest places to buy petrol in Sheffield

A number of petrol stations in Sheffield were forced to close last week amid the fuel crisis, with many running out of petrol and diesel after people were panic buying supplies.

Sainsbury’s Archer Road – 129.9p

Costco Sheffield – 130.7p

Tesco Abbeydale Road – 130.9p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 131.7p

Asda Manor Top – 132.7p

Asda Handsworth – 132.7p

City Road Service Station – 132.8p

BP Chesterfield Road – 132.9p

Co-Op Birley Moor Road – 132.9p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 133.7p

Most expensive places to buy petrol in Sheffield

Esso Fulwood Road – 134.9p

Texaco Ecclesall Road – 135.9p

Shell Herries Road – 135.9p

Morrisons Ecclesfield – 135.9p

Texaco East Bank Road – 136.9p

Esso Ridgeway Road – 137.9p

Esso Prince of Wales Road – 138.9p

Shell Greenland Road – 138.9p

BP Greenland Road – 138.9p

BP Bramall Lane – 139.9p

Cheapest places to buy diesel in Sheffield

Sainsbury’s Archer Road – 131.9p

Costco Sheffield – 132.7p

Tesco Abbeydale Road – 132.9p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 133.7p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 134.7p

City Road Service Station – 134.8p

Sainbury’s Wadsley Bridge – 134.9p

Sainsbury’s The Moor – 134.9p

Asda Manor Top – 135.7p

Asda Handsworth – 135.7p

Most expensive places to buy diesel in Sheffield

Esso Fulwood Road – 136.9p

Co-op Birley Moor Road – 136.9p

Morrisons Ecclesfield – 136.9p

Jet Northfield Road – 137.9p

Morrisons Hillsborough – 137.9p

Texaco Ecclesall Road – 137.9p

BP Bramall Lane – 141.9p

Shell Greenland Road – 141.9p

BP Greenland Road – 141.9p

Esso Ridgeway Road – 141.9p

Esso Prince of Wales Road – 142.9p

What happened at petrol stations in Sheffield last week?

Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen surge of motorists filling up their tanks over the last week.

As a result, petrol stations in Sheffield have been experiencing supply problems, with availability of fuel varying at different locations around the city.

However, the current situation does seem to be improving slightly, with a number of the petrol stations which last week said they had run out of fuel now fully stocked.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.