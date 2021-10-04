The Star contacted all petrol stations at 6pm this evening, these are the stores that said they had fuel available:

BP, Leppings Lane - a staff member said both diesel and unleaded were available at its pumps

CO-OP Birley Moor Road - a staff member said it had diesel and unleaded available. They added: "We’re not going to be running out. We have regular deliveries coming in."

JET, Northfield Road - petrol and diesel available

Morrisons, Penistone Road - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store

Morrisons, Meadowhead - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store

Morrisons, Catcliffe - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store

Sainsbury’s, Vulcan Road - a staff member said the Sainsbury’s petrol stations at both Meadowhall North and South now have ‘plenty of fuel’, with both diesel and unleaded available

Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road - petrol and diesel available, no shortages

Sainsbury’s, Crystal Peaks - petrol and diesel available

Shell, Herries Road - a staff member said it had diesel and unleaded available as it had just had a delivery and the supply was expected to be OK for Saturday too. They added that there is a £35 maximum spend on fuel per customer

Shell, Greenland Road - petrol and diesel available but limited to £30 per customer

Tesco, Savile Street - answerphone message said they are receiving regular deliveries, but local colleagues were not available to supply fuel availability information

Texaco, East Bank Road - petrol and diesel available

These are the petrol stations which have limited fuel supplies only:

BP, Sheffield Road - petrol, no diesel - no idea when they are getting a delivery

BP, Greenland Road - ultimate left, getting deliveries later at around 7pm