Here are the latest news and updates relating to which petrol stations are closed and where to get fuel near you.
Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen a surge of motorists filling up their tanks.
As a result, petrol stations in Sheffield have been experiencing supply problems, with availability of diesel and petrol varying at different locations around the city.
The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.
Police have issued a plea for people to stop panic buying petrol, fearing otherwise police officers will not be able to get to work.
Last updated: Monday, 04 October, 2021, 13:20
Which petrol stations have fuel again today (Monday October 4) after shortages?
The Star contacted all petrol stations that previously had shortages for an update on availability at 1.00pm today:
BP, Bramall Lane - has petrol and diesel available
BP, Retford Road - don’t have ultimate fuel, but it has normal petrol and diesel available
ESSO Tesco, Fulwood Road - has normal unleaded petrol and diesel available
ESSO, Wordsworth Avenue - has full availability for fuel
Texaco, Burncross Road - has full availability for fuel
Texaco, Chesterfield Road - has full availability for fuel
Texaco, Ecclesall Road - has both petrol and diesel available
Which petrol stations have no fuel in Sheffield tonight?
The Star contacted all petrol stations at 6pm this evening, these are the stores that said they have fuel shortages at the moment:
BP, Bramall Lane - no fuel, expecting 7am delivery tomorrow
BP, Retford Road - no petrol and no idea when they might be getting a delivery
ESSO Tesco, Fulwood Road - a staff member said it currently had no fuel available but was just waiting on a delivery, though they could not say when this was expected to arrive
ESSO, Wordsworth Avenue - no petrol, no diesel and no idea when they are expecting a delivery
Texaco, Burncross Road - no petrol or diesel available, expecting a delivery tomorrow evening
Texaco, Chesterfield Road - no petrol or diesel, and unknown when they will get a delivery
Texaco, Ecclesall Road - no petrol or diesel, and unknown when they will get a delivery
These are the petrol stations that The Star could not get through to:
ASDA, Handsworth Road - no answer
ASDA, City Road - no answer
ASDA, Beighton Road - no answer
CO-OP, Worksop Road - no answer
JET petrol station, Bradfield Road - no answer
Shell, Ecclesall Road - no answer
Shell, Carlisle Street - no answer
Shell, Netherthorpe Road - no answer
Shell, Handsworth Road - no answer
Texaco, Penistone Road - no answer
Texaco, Bradway Road - no answer
Where can I buy petrol tonight in Sheffield?
The Star contacted all petrol stations at 6pm this evening, these are the stores that said they had fuel available:
BP, Leppings Lane - a staff member said both diesel and unleaded were available at its pumps
CO-OP Birley Moor Road - a staff member said it had diesel and unleaded available. They added: "We’re not going to be running out. We have regular deliveries coming in."
JET, Northfield Road - petrol and diesel available
Morrisons, Penistone Road - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store
Morrisons, Meadowhead - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store
Morrisons, Catcliffe - good availability and regular deliveries at all Morrisons petrol stations but unable to confirm situation at specific store
Sainsbury’s, Vulcan Road - a staff member said the Sainsbury’s petrol stations at both Meadowhall North and South now have ‘plenty of fuel’, with both diesel and unleaded available
Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road - petrol and diesel available, no shortages
Sainsbury’s, Crystal Peaks - petrol and diesel available
Shell, Herries Road - a staff member said it had diesel and unleaded available as it had just had a delivery and the supply was expected to be OK for Saturday too. They added that there is a £35 maximum spend on fuel per customer
Shell, Greenland Road - petrol and diesel available but limited to £30 per customer
Tesco, Savile Street - answerphone message said they are receiving regular deliveries, but local colleagues were not available to supply fuel availability information
Texaco, East Bank Road - petrol and diesel available
These are the petrol stations which have limited fuel supplies only:
BP, Sheffield Road - petrol, no diesel - no idea when they are getting a delivery
BP, Greenland Road - ultimate left, getting deliveries later at around 7pm
Sainsbury’s, Archer Road - only unleaded fuel available
Which stations that were closed have since had petrol and diesel supplies delivered?
This afternoon The Star contacted the petrol stations that previously had no fuel available when we last contacted them on Wednesday, 29 September, for an update on the petrol and diesel situation:
Police issue petrol panic buying plea
A plea has been issued for people to stop panic buying petrol because of fears police officers will not be able to get to work.
Do I still need to go to work if I can’t get petrol for my car in Sheffield?
Petrol stations across Sheffield have been running out of fuel over the last week, leaving some people unable to fill up their cars.
Employment expert Matt McDonald shares his best advice for employers and employees amid the fuel crisis.
Will the army deliver petrol in Sheffield?
The army could be deployed to start delivering petrol by the end of this week, despite Boris Johnson insisting the fuel crisis is “stabilising”.
Which petrol stations in Sheffield have no or limited fuel?
These petrol stations all confirmed that they had run out of fuel at the time of writing:
Where can I still get diesel in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing and still had diesel supplies:
Where can I still get petrol in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at 9am this morning and still had petrol supplies:
