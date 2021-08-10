Call for apology as celebrity chef and Yorkshireman James Martin uses Worcester sauce instead of Hendersons in television shoot near Sheffield

Viewers from Sheffield spotted the move, a faux pas in the city, in a broadcast of his show, James Martin' s Islands To Highlands, which focused on the Peak District.

After a visit to the local chef Tessa Bramley’s well known restaurant, The Old Vicarage in Ridgeway, he went on to rustle up a beef stew in some beautiful nearby countryside.

He mentions how close he his to Sheffield and how his grandmother lived in the city – but the celebrity chef who was born and brought up in Yorkshire, used Worcester sauce instead of the legendary Sheffield condiment, Henderson’s Relish.

CLEBRITY CHEF JAMES MARTIN Celebrity Chef James Martin starts his cookery demonstration at the Oasis, Meadowhall. 14 August 2008

Reader Andrew Burton called for an apology to Sheffield and Yorkshire from Mr Martin.

He told The Star: “He has just presented a show, Islands to Highlands, and visited the fantastic Vicarage in Ridgeway and then boasted how Yorkshire he is with his family history, and then went on to cook a stew and dumplings.

He said Mr Martin then went on to use a well known brand of Worcester sauce “instead of the legendary Henderson’s relish”.

He added: “I mean how much of an insult to Yorkshire is that?”

Hendersons Relish, Sheffield...23rd December 2020..Picture by Simon Hulme

He said he had tweeted the chef about the matter.

Similar concerns have been raised on social media locally, with some commenting that his grandparents were from Sheffield and he had used Henderson in the past on his Saturday morning show.

The Star has contacted Mr Martin’s representatives for comment.